"Let me cope": Bloodborne 60fps mod creator hopes the remake is real this time as Sony seemingly sends a DMCA after yet another fan project

What in the world is happening with Bloodborne ? It's a question action RPG fans have been asking for years as everyone's pondered when or if we're ever going to get a PS5 remake or PC port, and recent takedowns have left some wondering if Sony and FromSoftware could finally be cooking up something official behind the scenes.

Last week, Lance McDonald, FromSoft sleuth and creator of the Bloodborne 60fps mod, said: "Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I've now done so." As you'd expect, this immediately sent everyone into a frenzy, because why now, almost four years after the mod's release, would Sony want to take action?

More questions have now cropped up. Lilith Walther , the creator of Nightmare Kart (previously known as Bloodborne Kart) and the Bloodborne PSX demake , said that a video of said demake on her YouTube channel has also been hit with a "copyright claim by MarkScan Enforcement."

Responding to this news on Twitter, McDonald added: "MarkScan are a company hired by Sony Interactive Entertainment. They're the same company that DMCAed my page about the Bloodborne 60fps patch."

As McDonald points out, taking sudden action against an old patch and an old video is "pretty wild," especially with no public explanation. "What the hell are they doing?" the modder questions, before throwing out a "copium theory" that I'm sure everyone would love to believe.

"My copium theory is that Sony DMCAed the 60fps patch and the video about the Bloodborne demake so that when they announce a 60fps remake, Google searching for 'Bloodborne 60fps' and 'Bloodborne remake' won't have collisions with our fan projects," McDonald suggests. "Let me cope. Like if they plan on trademarking 'Bloodborne 60fps' and 'Bloodborne remake' they need to actually clean up in order to actually file a trademark request. Right?"

Like if they plan on trademarking “bloodborne 60fps” and “Bloodborne remake” they need to actually clean up in order to actually file a trademark request. Right??February 3, 2025

Would this be the best-case scenario for Bloodborne fans? Absolutely. Is it by any means confirmed, or even probable? Absolutely not. As we pointed out back when the 60fps mod was taken down, it's not exactly uncommon for trolls to send out DMCAs themselves, as YouTube's system is notorious for empty claims. Assuming that this is Sony's doing though, the timing is peculiar, but as rumors of PlayStation's next State of Play begin to surface, please hype responsibly. There's a good chance this is all the result of some arbitrary internal bureaucracy.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors