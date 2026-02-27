It's not just God of War: Bluepoint reportedly pitched a Ghost of Tsushima spinoff and more Shadow of the Colossus before Sony decided there was nothing for it to do and shut the studio down

You can't say Bluepoint didn't try

Sony's abrupt closure of Bluepoint Games, the studio behind a slew of great PlayStation remasters and remakes, is even worse than you thought. The studio had reportedly pitched Sony a number of projects, including a full-on Bloodborne remake as we're learning, in an effort to avoid layoffs, but none of them worked out.

Bloomberg reports that Sony liked the idea of a Bloodborne remake from Bluepoint but FromSoftware stopped it from happening for reasons undisclosed. We're also learning that Bluepoint was keen to develop its first original game since 2006 and pitched a Ghost of Tsushima spinoff as well as an "updated version" of Shadow of Colossus, which it remade in 2018, but neither project was greenlit.

