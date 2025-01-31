Bloodborne 60fps mod hit with DMCA takedown 4 years after it was released, and fans area already huffing the copium that Sony's about to announce an official remaster

Sony's taking action against the Bloodborne 60fps mod, according to creator Lance McDonald, and somehow FromSoftware fans are already taking this as evidence that an official Bloodborne remaster is on the way.

"On February 21st, 2021, I created and released a patch for Bloodborne which makes the game run at 60fps," McDonald says in a post on Bluesky. "Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I've now done so."

Assuming the DMCA notice is legitimate – there's no shortage of trolls out there looking to abuse online takedown systems – the timing is quite odd, considering the fact that this 60fps mod has been out there for nearly four years. It has gained increased notability in recent months thanks to developments in PS4 emulation and other mods that effectively have come together to create a fanmade Bloodborne remaster, but those other bits of software remain easily accessible while the 60fps patch just got a bit harder to come by.

You can probably guess how the increasingly desperate Bloodborne fan community is taking this news. As McDonald's post spread across Bluesky, Twitter, and Reddit, more and more comments have started to pour in suggesting that the official Bloodborne remaster everyone's been dreaming of is on the way.

Other relatively modern FromSoftware titles have seen remasters, remakes, and PC ports that have helped keep the games feeling current, but Bloodborne is unique in that Sony itself owns the IP, so PlayStation will have to sign off if we're ever to get a proper remaster. For now, though, it seems Sony's happier taking away an improved version of Bloodborne rather than providing one of its own.

Bloodborne isn't getting a remaster because FromSoftware's Miyazaki is "so busy" and "doesn't want anyone else to touch it," theorizes PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida.