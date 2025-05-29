FromSoftware warns of potential "significant frame rate drops" in early Elden Ring Nightreign patch, especially for PC gamers "using the latest graphics cards"

Ahead of the launch of Elden Ring Nightreign , Bandai Namco has released the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01 patch notes (even if the game isn't out yet). While the patch doesn't actually give away too much about the game, outside of vague descriptions like "Balance adjustments" and "Bug fixes," it does feature a harrowing warning for FromSoftware fans on PC.

"We have confirmed that some PC configurations using the latest graphics cards may experience frame rate drops." the patch notes page says, adding "In the meantime, If you experience significant frame rate drops, you may be able to resolve it by setting the graphics settings from the default 'High' to 'Medium' or 'Low' and lowering the screen resolution, as well as installing the latest drivers for your graphics card." The publisher also assures "We are currently investigating the cause."

2025 hasn't been the best year for PC Ports, with Monster Hunter Wilds , Rise of the Ronin , and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered all being varying degrees of bad and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 taking the crown so far this year. Hopefully Nightreign isn't on the level of any of those, but Bandai Namco putting a warning out in advance isn't making me the most hopeful.

On the other hand, PC Gamer's performance analysis of the game calls it "A bare-bones console port with glitches a-plenty," but also notes that the stuttering issue found in the original Elden Ring PC version is "nowhere near as bad." Plus, lighter PC builds are able to play the game at an acceptable standard, albeit after some tinkering in the settings.

If there's one thing about FromSoftware fans on PC though, they persist. Dark Souls 1's original PC version was played for years, and that was a shockingly bad port with Games for Windows Live integration. So much so that the DSfix mod was practically required if you wanted to play the game on PC until the Remastered edition released in 2018.



