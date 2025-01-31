Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swings and stumbles onto Steam to join Sony's long tradition of dodgy PS5-to-PC ports: “To say this is rough is an understatement”

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the latest former PlayStation exclusive to swing onto PC, but it's sadly webbed to a legacy of badly optimized ports.

PlayStation's PC ports have definitely been on the upswing as of late with blockbusters, like God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West, all running smoothly on your personal computers. But following on from The Last of Us Part 1 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's dodgy ports, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is also courting less-than-stellar reactions from new PC players.

The superhero sequel is currently stuck with a 'Mixed' rating based on almost 2,000 Steam user reviews, the majority of which complain about the PC version's various tech woes, which supposedly include constant crashing, wonky performance, stuttering, and graphical glitches.

"Hold off on buying until they get a couple of stabilization patches out because holy hell," one review reads. "To say this is 'rough' is an understatement. Lighting doesn't load in some cutscenes, those same scenes run at seconds-per-frame, audio desync issues up the wazoo, freezing, stuttering, and just about every other performance issue I can think of. I'm gonna get a refund for now because frankly, there's other stuff I could use $70 for right now."

"The crashing and visual issues with this game are pervasive," another claims, with another saying, "The game is currently unplayable on PC... the game crashes to desktop every five minutes."

Of course, there are still plenty of positive user reviews that don't seem to have been affected by any of those tech issues.

