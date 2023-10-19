All Marvel's Spider-Man 2 suits and how to get them

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 suits are one of the game's main collectibles, with 68 costumes between Miles and Peter available in the base game at launch, not including the various suit styles that many of the costumes have (effectively palette/colour variations). While most of the suits you can get come through simply levelling up and purchasing them with tech parts, others require specific collectibles or missions to be completed to get them - and I've managed to go through and get every single one.

Unlike in the first Spider-Man, suits no longer have specific powers tied to them. Abilities are simply purchased through skills, gadgets or tech, and the suit you wear is entirely cosmetic, even if it's through specific Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story moments and ties to events in the game (for example, after unlocking the Symbiote, you can equip and de-equip the attached Symbiote suit without actually losing any of the powers). With that in mind, I'll take you through every Marvel's Spider-Man 2 suit and costume in the game for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as well as the unlock requirements for each one.

Keep in mind that a few suits are inherently tied to the story and may include spoilers, but we'll keep those to an absolute minimum where possible. They'll also be placed at the bottom of the respective suit lists for Peter and Miles, so you just need to not scroll down to the end of those to stay safe.

All Peter Parker suits in Spider-Man 2

Below we've listed every Spider-Man 2 suit you can get for Peter Parker, in the rough order you're likely to obtain them. You can scroll down the page or click on any of them for more info, including what they look like and where the designs come from.

Advanced Suit 2.0

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: None/Default

Variant styles: Yes

The default starting suit for Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the Advanced Suit 2.0 is slightly different to the design seen in the first game, with a different belt and more white colouration along the back of Peter's palms.

Classic Suit (Peter Parker)

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 1/unlock suit change ability

Variant styles: Yes

The classic "Spider-Man" costume that debuted in the 1960s and has barely changed since, this is about as traditional as things get. Why fix what ain't broke?

Scarlet III Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 1/unlock suit change ability

Variant styles: Yes

The Scarlet Spider has been a recurring character and title in the Spider-mythos, whether worn by the clones Ben Reilly or Kaine Parker. The name has come with several variations in the costume - this being the third and most recent incarnation.

Advanced Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 1/unlock suit change ability

Variant styles: Yes

Peter might've tweaked the costume from the first game for the Advanced 2.0 look, but he's clearly still got the original in storage, exactly as it appears when originally designed by Otto Octavius.

Kumo Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 5

Variant styles: Yes

Here we have an eye-catching ancient Japanese take on the Spider-Man costume, with elements retooled to make it look more Ninja-like in appearance.

Hybrid Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 6

Variant styles: No

The Hybrid Suit was first seen in the Marvel movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home", a mix of the armoured version seen in "Avengers: Infinity War", and the fabric version seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming".

Amazing Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 8

Variant styles: No

This costume was worn by Andrew Garfield when he took on the character in Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man", emphasizing the blue in the costume and sporting darker, reflective lenses in the eyes.

Amazing 2 Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 9

Variant styles: No

And of course, we have the redesigned suit for the sequel, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2", which adds more red into the mix and makes the eyes less intimidating, a lot closer to the classic Spidey-suit.

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 11

Variant styles: Yes

Those who read comics in the 90s or saw the recent Spider-Verse movie will recognize the outfit worn by the Spidey of the dystopian future, Miguel O'Hara - cape not included.

Scarlet Spider Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 14

Variant styles: Yes

The classic costume worn by Ben Reilly, the Peter Parker clone who nearly took over as Spider-Man in the 90s until the whole transition was botched beyond repair in "The Clone Sage". Recently he's been given more space in the comics again, and even a few moments in the Spider-Verse movies.

Superior Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 15

Variant styles: Yes

In the comics, there was a point where Doctor Octopus took over Peter's body and went through a slight redemption arc, becoming "The Superior Spider-Man" - and sporting this slightly ominous version of the costume.

Anti-Ock Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 17

Variant styles: Yes

This armored costume was designed by Peter in the finale of the first game to take on Doctor Octopus, with a technological look similar to his mechanical tentacles.

Arachknight Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 20

Variant styles: Yes

Preorder bonuses mean you can get this costume earlier, which itself seems to be an homage to classic Marvel hero Moon Knight, with a similar white cloak.

Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 22

Variant styles: No

Nicholas Cage played the super-detective "Spider-Man Noir" in the 2018 animated movie, though the character has been in comics before his Cageification. This suit comes bundled with special visual effects to better match the film too, which can then be applied to any suit in the settings menu.

Homemade Suit (Peter Parker)

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 23

Variant styles: No

Another reference to the Marvel Movies, this is the costume Peter wears before getting the enhanced suit from Tony Stark, as well as in the finale of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" when he faces against Vulture.

Spider-Punk

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 26

Variant styles: Yes

Spider-Punk has been a comic book character for a while, but most will remember the great performance given by Daniel Kaluuya when he portrayed the character in "Across the Spider-Verse".

Secret Wars: Civil War Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 28

Variant styles: Yes

A militaristic take on the Spider-Man costume worn by an alt-universe version of Peter Parker, where the superhero events "Civil War" and "Secret Wars" spiraled out of control.

Iron Spider Armor

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 29

Variant styles: Yes

A suit designed by Tony Stark in the comics for Peter when he joined the Avengers and was on the Pro-Registration side of the superhero event "Civil War", this armor was famous for the four mechanical spider arms that came from its back - something the game provides in advance of this outfit.

Webbed Black Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 31

Variant styles: No

The Symbiote-affected version of the Spider-Man suit worn by Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi's 2007 classic, "Spider-Man 3". Is it just me, or does it make you wanna... dance?

Webbed Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 31

Variant styles: No

And coming hot on its heels, the non-symbiote version of the suit worn by Tobey Maguire in all three Raimi-directed Spider-Man movies of the 2000s.

Upgraded Classic Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 35

Variant styles: No

The first proper Spider-Man costume seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, worn by Tom Holland for his debut in "Captain America: Civil War."

New Blue Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 38

Variant styles: Yes

This rather odd take is actually a modified version of the Fantastic Four costumes, given to Peter in the comics by the beloved family team during the "Empyre" event of 2020.

Upgraded Suit (Peter Parker)

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 41

Variant styles: No

Another Marvel Cinematic Universe homage, this black-tinted costume is created by Peter to better fight Mysterio in the finale of "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

Stealth Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 46

Variant styles: No

Staying within "Spider-Man: Far From Home", halfway through S.H.I.E.L.D. gives Peter this black suit, leading to him being misidentified as a European knock-off hero called "Night Monkey".

Classic Black Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 50

Variant styles: Yes

The very first time in the comics that the Venom Symbiote was introduced, it took this simple form, creating a new suit for Peter during the "Secret Wars" event of the 1980s. Peter didn't even know it was a living creature for a while - until things started to take a turn for the worse.

Iron Spider Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 54

Variant styles: No

Back in the MCU, this armored costume is given to Peter by Tony Stark to help him survive in space and fight Thanos' forces in "Avengers: Infinity War", though it shows up briefly at the end of "Homecoming".

New Red and Blue Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 58

Variant styles: No

In the final scenes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home", Peter creates this pretty traditional take on the costume with a sewing machine, the only major distinction being the shinier blue material.

Black and Gold Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 60

Variant styles: No

The final costume for Peter obtained by levelling up again from "Spider-Man: No Way Home", when Peter's costume is spray-painted and turned inside-out for his encounters with Sandman and Electro.

Life Story Suit (Peter Parker)

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Complete all "EMF Experiment" side missions

Variant styles: Yes

This suit from the comics was designed as a mix of the classic Spidey costume and an astronaut's suit designed for space travel. Once you've ticked off all the Spider-Man 2 EMF Experiment locations it's all yours.

Last Hunt Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Complete all Hunter Blinds and Bases

Variant styles: Yes

Little about this one to explain here - it's a mix of the Spider-Man costume and Kraven the Hunter's outfit. There's a real hunting trophy for ya! You get it by taking out all of Kraven's forces, hidden in Hunter Blinds and Bases around the city.

Saving Lives Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Complete all "The Flame" side missions

Variant styles: Yes

This costume is another mix: both the Spidey-Suit and Yuri Watanabe's "Wraith" costume. Appropriately enough, you get it after completing all of "The Flame" side missions in which she features.

Black Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Unlocked during the "Good Men" main story mission

Variant styles: No

A costume tied to the main story campaign, you'll be given this one during the story mission "Good Men".

Symbiote Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Unlocked during the "It Chose You" main story mission

Variant styles: No

Another story mission unlock, this one is a slightly more monstrous and organic version of the aforementioned black suit. I'm sure that change isn't anything to worry about.

Anti-Venom Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Unlocked during the "Set Things Right" main story mission

Variant styles: No

This suit is effectively a negative inversion of the Black costume, and like its sibling suit, you'll need to reach a specific point in the game's main campaign to unlock it.

All Miles Morales suits in Spider-Man 2

Miles Morales' suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are just as diverse as Peter's, with a wide range of costumes to find. Again, you can click on any of them or just scroll down to seem them all listed in order!

Miles' suits tend to include a few more returning costumes from his first game than Peter necessarily got, but there's also a few more fun wildcards among them, with references to Wolverine, Black Panther and Carnage in there!

Upgraded Suit (Miles Morales)

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: None/Default

Variant styles: Yes

Miles' starting costume and default suit is a slightly tweaked design of the outfit he wore in the previous game, with sharper, richer reds in play.

Family Business Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 1/unlock suit change ability

Variant styles: Yes

Named after an arc in the comics, the Family Business suit incorporates a few design elements from the Prowler's outfit.

Classic Suit (Miles Morales)

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 1/unlock suit change ability

Variant styles: Yes

Pretty much the standard look for Miles Morales in comic books and the costume he got at the end of the last game. A classicist's choice.

T.R.A.C.K. Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 1/unlock suit change ability

Variant styles: Yes

This suit design was an option in the previous game, but hasn't appeared in any other Spider-media so far, despite looking pretty snazzy.

Brooklyn 2099 Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 9

Variant styles: Yes

This unique take on Miles' 2099 character is unique to this game and hasn't appeared in any other comics or shows that I can find (though comic scholars should comment if it's hidden somewhere!).

Sportswear Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 10

Variant styles: Yes

For those who want the "humble origins" vibe, this is the costume that Miles wore when he first started superheroing in Insomniac's storyline.

Life Story Suit (Miles Morales)

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 12

Variant styles: Yes

Peter has a variant of this costume too (though it's much harder to unlock), and both share the same vibe - a Spider-Man costume mixed with Astronaut gear.

Miles Morales 2099

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 13

Variant styles: Yes

One of my personal favourite suits in the game, this one is a futuristic 2099 take on the Miles outfit that even includes steam-generating lenses. In the comics, it only appeared on a variant cover drawn by Lee Garbett.

Advanced Tech Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 16

Variant styles: Yes

A slight tweak on Miles' usual costume to give it an armored, more protective look, this one was originally part of the Miles Morales game and has made a comeback.

Shadow-Spider Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 18

Variant styles: Yes

Like the Arachknight suit for Peter, this one is a Spider-Man/Moon Knight hybrid costume, though it goes for black and red as opposed to Peter's white and red.

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 19

Variant styles: Yes

Another reference to a variant comic cover, this holographic, digitized look was designed by Rahzzah Murdock and set in the distant future of… Er, 2020.

Purple Reign Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 21

Variant styles: Yes

Obtained in Spider-Man: Miles Morales at the end of a string of collectible side quests, this one is effectively the Prowler Suit, with a couple of tweaks for that signature spidey-look.

Bodega Cat Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 24

Variant styles: Yes

In the previous game, completing a set of side quests for the local Bodega introduces you to the owner's pet cat, which was also called Spider-Man, and eventually allow you to take him on long swings through the city. For those who loved such a feature, the cat returns in Spider-Man 2 - and even provides some unique finisher animations where he helps you beat on criminals!

Forever Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 26

Variant styles: Yes

This costume is a clear homage to Black Panther, a spin on the character's classic vibranium suit and even being named after the recent MCU movie, Wakanda Forever.

Homemade Suit (Miles Morales)

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 27

Variant styles: Yes

After some shifting of timelines and retcons in the comics that allowed Miles to cross over into the main Marvel canon, this simple suit has canonically become Miles Morales' first ever costume.

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 30

Variant styles: No

Surely this one doesn't need explaining? It's the costume Miles sports at the end of the 2018 modern animated classic, and is one of several suits in-game that also unlocks the associated visual effects as an option.

Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 33

Variant styles: No

If dignity is less important to you, try this suit that Miles wears at the midpoint of the Spider-Verse movie, a mash-up of a Halloween costume and a yellow cape, the latter of which goes down badly with an older, jaded Peter Parker.

The End Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 34

Variant styles: Yes

This is a reference to a series of singular comics called "The End," picturing classic and beloved heroes at the end of their lives. This stompy version of the outfit was worn by an old Miles Morales, mayor of Brooklyn who defends his home even in a post-apocalyptic world.

10th Anniversary Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 36

Variant styles: Yes

In the comics, Miles' ten-year streak as Spider-Man was celebrated with a new look that featured pink highlighting and a high collar that doubled as a second mask for players to try out.

Programmable Matter Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 37

Variant styles: Yes

The Tinkerer was prone to tinkering with programmable matter in the Miles Morales game, which led to Miles using it to create this polygonal-looking suit.

S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 39

Variant styles: Yes

Artist Dave Raposa created this bulky new suit for the last game, which is meant to have an action figure vibe, as well as being inspired by Kamen Rider and Gundam.

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 40

Variant styles: Yes

Miles was a SHIELD agent at one point in the comics, but while this costume was largely limited to one variant cover, now you can be a full-time employee for Nick Fury.

Great Responsibility Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 42

Variant styles: Yes

Miles is given this suit from Peter after completing the tutorial of his own game - a step up from the Sportswear Suit, but not quite the cool classic look he'd get later.

Across the Spider-Verse Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 44

Variant styles: No

Another costume brought over from the "Spider-Verse" movies, this one is from the more recent instalment, including the red lines down the side. Just don't get any spots on it.

Crimson Cowl Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 48

Variant styles: Yes

The Crimson Cowl is a villain from the comics, though the title has passed between a few characters, usually claimed by Justine Hammer, daughter of Tony Stark rival Justin Hammer.

Best There Is Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 52

Variant styles: Yes

And what you do is not always particularly pleasant. Yes, it's a Wolverine costume, which makes perfect sense considering that Insomniac are currently working on a Wolverine game! Claws not included, sadly.

Dark Ages Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 56

Variant styles: Yes

The "Dark Ages" costume is a reference to an alt-universe story of the same name, where Miles has both the Venom and Carnage Symbiotes stuck to him. Sounds crowded.

Absolute Carnage Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Reach level 60

Variant styles: Yes

Miles Morales had his own encounters with the Carnage symbiote in the main continuity, resulting in this rather sticky-looking suit.

King in Black Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Complete all Symbiote Nests

Variant styles: Yes

This suit is a big reference to the comic supervillain Knull, the evil eldritch god who created the Symbiote species in the first place. Knull has the same wide-reaching red spider symbol on his chest, and the jagged red spiral is also one of his trademarks, with any symbiote he's controlling gaining that spiral across its face. Completing all the optional Symbiote Nests that appear later in the game will automatically provide this suit.

Boricua Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Complete all Brooklyn Visions Academy side missions

Variant styles: Yes

This suit is a tribute to Miles' Puerto Rican heritage, and you can get it for yourself by completing all the side quests around the Brooklyn Visions Academy in the lower-right corner of the map.

Smoke and Mirrors Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Complete all Mysteriums

Variant styles: Yes

This costume is a hybrid of the Spider-Man and Mysterio suits, including the big fishbowl head, and appropriately you can get it by completing all of the optional Spider-Man 2 Mysteriums that open up after the "Master Illusionist" main story quest.

Most Dangerous Game Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Complete all Hunter Blinds and Bases

Variant styles: Yes

To match the Last Hunt costume that Peter earns in the same way, Miles gets his own, similarly Kraven-inspired option: the Most Dangerous Game suit, which you get after clearing all the Hunter Blinds and Bases in New York City.

City Sounds Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Complete all Cultural Museum side missions

Variant styles: Yes

This Bebop-inspired suit and hat comes after Miles completes all the side quests based around recovering the stolen instruments from the museum.

Evolved Suit

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlock conditions: Unlocked during the "Finally Free" main story mission

Variant styles: Yes

This entirely new costume with glowing blue highlights is given to you during the main campaign, unlocked for free and with several variants. This is pretty clearly Insomniac's new take on Miles' costume, much in the same way that they made the special "Advanced" suit for Peter Parker in the first game.

Best Suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlike in Marvel's Spider-Man and Miles Morales, suits in Spider-Man 2 are entirely cosmetic, with no specific powers attached to them, with the exception of certain plot-related suits - but even then, the powers are actually not mechanically tied to those costumes in any way, meaning that you can swap clothes without losing any abilities in the process. With that in mind, what follows is purely an aesthetic recommendation on what I feel are the coolest looks for Peter and Miles.

Peter Parker Classic Suit Classic Black Suit Scarlet Spider Suit Webbed Suit

Miles Morales Across the Spider-Verse Suit Miles Morales 2099 Suit T.R.A.C.K. Suit 10th Anniversary Suit



Still, that's an entirely subjective viewpoint, and because there's no mechanical benefit to one costume over another anymore, take them all for a spin and see which you like most!

