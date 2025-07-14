"Boy, that game sucked": Notorious Dead Island 2 delay lasted nearly a decade partly because its original developer ignored "horrific" player feedback, says former Deep Silver lead

After zombie massacre Dead Island released in 2011, sequel Dead Island 2 was meant to pop hot out the toaster in 2015 – but then the hack 'n' slash game got delayed to 2016, though it was still in development through 2019, and by that point, its zombie skin was looking a little burnt. It recovered in time for its 2023 release date, but now a former Deep Silver lead suggests Dead Island 2 could have at least partly avoided its notorious 12-year delay if it weren't for trouble with its earliest build.

After Dead Island's original developer Techland left the franchise to work on Dying Light, publisher Deep Silver brought in Berlin-based studio Yager instead. In a new report by GamesIndustry.biz, ex-Deep Silver communications head Martin Wein says the first version of Dead Island 2 "sucked."

"Boy, that game sucked," Wein said. Welp.

He explained that, only a few weeks after Deep Silver unveiled a popular Dead Island 2 trailer at E3 2014, the publisher hit a "major milestone" with Yager and felt the developer's glorious trailer outshone its actual, playable game.

This Dead Island 2 had "nothing to do with" the first title, and playtesters apparently agreed, giving Deep Silver "horrific feedback." So, after another, later round of playtesters also "said, "'This is not fun, this is not engaging, this does not feel like the Dead Island that I played,'" Deep Silver began its search for a new developer, which ultimately took years.

"We could have, at that point, put out a shit game," Wein reminisced. "It might have made some money, but it would have killed the franchise."

10 years later, the original Dying Light is getting a chunky visual upgrade with audio improvements this week, but it's not a "complete overhaul or remaster."