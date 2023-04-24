After 8 years in development hell, Dead Island 2 sells 1 million copies in its first weekend

Dead Island 2 has finally been released from nearly a decade in development hell – eight or nine years depending on when you start counting – and launched to respectable acclaim and strong sales. According to its official Twitter, it sold a million copies in its first four days.

"HELL-A welcomed over a million Slayers during its launch weekend," a recent tweet (opens in new tab) reads. "That's mind-blowing. Thank you!" The tweet was posted mid-afternoon on Monday, April 24, three-and-a-half days after the game's Friday, April 21 release date. A million copies is a pretty solid haul for about 84 hours.

These aren't the biggest launch sales of the year – last I checked, Hogwarts Legacy still wears that crown with 12 million copies in two weeks – but the fact that Dead Island 2 was released at all, let alone in a genuinely likable state, is a miracle. Shipping a game is hard enough in ideal circumstances, so games with development cycles this long and troubled rarely stick the landing. It's a nice little comeback story for a game that's been the butt of countless jokes over the last few years.

We were quite taken with the zombie-slashing sequel ourselves, especially the unbelievably detailed gore system that turns every zombie kill into a wonderfully grotesque spectacle. As we said in our Dead Island 2 review : "For the most part though this is a robustly solid and polished game that, while it might never drop anything groundbreaking, maintains a consistently enjoyable flow of nice touches and ideas."