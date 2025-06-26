Peak devs really did not expect to sell 2 million copies in 9 days, say they're now "looking into possible updates" for their hit that started as a "stupid jam game"

Indie co-op climbing game Peak has reached a new sales milestone of two million copies, and developers Landfall and Aggro Crab are now "looking into possible updates" after an "amazing launch".

"Peak managed to exceed our expectations of player count and hype by like.. a lot," Landfall Games and Aggro Crab (collectively Landcrab) say in a news announcement on Steam which includes the latest numbers. The game has, at time of writing, climbed up to become the third top seller on Steam globally.

Aggro Crab was already stunned at the success Peak has had a few days ago, when it announced its "stupid jam game" had sold one million copies in six days, and outsold its brilliant take on the Soulslike genre, Another Crab's Treasure . It's now doubled that number in half the amount of time, living up to its Very Positive rating on Steam.

To thank players for the positive reception, Landcrab confirms the developers are now "looking into possible updates" for the game. "It's very early stages," it adds on Steam, stating that it won't be sharing "exact details" on what to expect yet. "We're still prioritizing bug fixes and stability first," the developers confirm.

Some things which are definitely in the works for Peak are localization and merch – Landcrab calls the latter "another thing we didn't really expect to do", but says it is "looking at some pretty great things".

As for any major content, Landcrab says the teams don't know how many updates there'll be or when they'll be ready "since we're two studios who have other projects to work on," and games you know, take time to make.

Aggro Crab might have been a bit tongue-in-cheek when it called Peak a "stupid jam game", but the devs revealed it really was developed over a month-long game jam in South Korea in an interview with PC Gamer .

