"I'm gonna crash out": Even the creators of co-op climbing game Peak are stunned by 1 million copies sold in 6 days – "Why did this stupid jam game sell more than Another Crab's Treasure"

New co-op climbing game Peak has reached impressive heights after launching to sky-high Steam reviews: six million copies sold in its first six days since launch.

Put in the words of developer Aggro Crab, which also made the Soulslike hit Another Crab's Treasure, Peak is "a co-op climbing game where the slightest mistake can spell your doom." The goal is to, you guessed it, climb to the highest summit in four distinct biomes, but there are survival elements too.

All sorts of hazards and obstacles exist that threaten to send you hurling to the base of the mountain, causing injuries you'll have to manage, or potentially, death. You'll also be able to find items like energy drinks to replenish your stamina and climbing spikes and ropes to help you and others on their way up.

Anyway, apparently there's a lot of demand for this fairly simple setup. Aggro Crab shared Peak's sales milestone to Twitter, joking, "why did this stupid jam game sell more copies than another crabs treasure im gonna crash out."

Although the above tweet is obviously tongue-in-cheek, I definitely sense a trace of genuine vexation. After everything Aggro Crab endured (including three actual robberies), it's ironic that its seemingly quickly developed follow-up is stealing the spotlight.

Either way, a success is a success, and it'll ideally pave the way for more weird, creative gems from Aggro Crab in the future.

