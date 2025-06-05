After surviving 3 robberies, a dead game, and burnout, crabby indie studio says 'oops' and makes 2 more games: "You can't stop us, we're gonna keep making s**t"

Aggro Crab, one of the funniest indie studios out there and the developer of the phenomenal Another Crab's Treasure, has put out a video updating us all on what's going on. Quite a lot. After being robbed three times last year , it has now had one game cancelled, but luckily, it has three more in the works.

After finishing the Soulslike Another Crab's treasure last year and releasing a big update back in April, Aggro Crab began working on Going Under 2, a sequel to Going Under, a fantastic little roguelite about trawling the ruins of failed tech startups.

Unfortunately, community manager Paige Wilson explains that the team's funding partner pulled out, so the game had to be shelved. This ended up being for the best, as the team was all feeling burnt out after three years working on the same game. "Turns out it's a lot harder to make fun games if you aren't having any fun doing it," Wilson says.

A Studio Update | Cancelled Game + New Projects! - YouTube Watch On

Not wanting to go the way of those failed startups, the team did a one-month game jam and came up with two smaller games instead, Peak and "Crashout Crew, or COC for short."

Wilson says, "We're calling these games an Aggro Crab side hustle." Both are different from Going Under and Another Crab's Treasure, Wilson says, but contain passion and humor, and you can tell the team had fun making them.

What's more, these have given Aggro Crab the "chance to self-fund ourselves," which is amazing for an indie studio. "Not only did we get two new games out of this, we got our spark back," she says happily. "We're actually proud and excited to release these games for you to see. Expect more really soon, even sooner than you may realize."

Could we be getting a shadow drop during Summer Game Fest 2025 ?

Lastly, the team is now back to working on another big game, which they're calling New Game 3. "You can't stop us, we're gonna keep making shit," Wilson says defiantly. Luckily, they're actually excited to get into a large project again after the break of the two smaller ones. I'm excited to see what it'll be.