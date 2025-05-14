Summer Game Fest schedule 2025: dates, times, and where to watch all of the upcoming showcases

The Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule is set to bring us an exciting helping of announcements, with a lineup of showcases that promise to shine a light on some of the new games we have to look forward to. Now that we're in May, the Summer Game Fest season is fast approaching, too, with confirmation of various streams that will kick off next month in June.

Below, you'll find a roundup of the Summer Game Fest schedule for 2025 announced so far, from the biggest presentations we know about including Summer Game Fest Live and the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - which will be followed by a deep-dive look at upcoming Obsidian game, The Outer Worlds 2 - to other notable digital showcases like Wholesome Direct, Day of the Devs, The Future Games Show, and more. So, get ready to mark your calendars as we guide you through the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule.

What is Summer Game Fest?

Ever since the E3 showcase was permanently cancelled back in 2023, Summer Game Fest - which was once a big E3 competitor - has become the de facto replacement. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, who also brings us the annual Game Awards show at the tail-end of the year, Summer Game Fest features a lineup of showcases that serve up announcements for new games, updates on previously revealed upcoming releases, and interviews with developers - so you can expect to see shiny new trailers, big debut reveals, and more. For everything that's in store for us this year, you can find a schedule list, followed by a detailed breakdown just below.

When is Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest 2025 kicks off on June 6 with the initial livestream, followed by a lineup of showcases in the days after. SGF: Play Days, which is a three-day event for media and content creators, will also take place, with it set to run from June 7 - June 9.

At a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Showcase Date PDT EDT BST Access-Ability Summer Showcase June 6 8am 11am 4pm Summer Game Fest Live June 6 2pm 5pm 10pm Day of the Devs SGF Edition June 6 4pm 7pm 12am Wholesome Direct 2025 June 7 9am 12pm 5pm Future Games Show June 7 TBC TBC TBC Xbox Games Showcase 2025 June 8 10am 1pm 6pm The Outer Worlds 2 Direct June 8 Directly after the Xbox Games Showcase Directly after the Xbox Games Showcase Directly after the Xbox Games Showcase PC Gaming Show June 8 12pm 3pm 8pm

Summer Game Fest showcases 2025

Below, you'll find a detailed overview of all of the confirmed showcases that will be taking place during the Summer Game Fest 2025 event. We're still waiting on word as to whether we can expect to see a Ubisoft Forward this year, or if Nintendo will be popping up for another Direct showcase - given that the Switch 2 is set to launch shortly after, there's always the chance. We'll be keeping track of any news in this space, so be sure to check back with us!

Friday, June 6

Access-Ability Summer showcase 2025

(Image credit: Access-Ability)

WHEN: June 6 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST

The Access-Ability showcase is returning to showcase upcoming games from disabled developers, as well as titles that feature accessibility settings and design choices that mean more disabled gamers can play. Expected to run for 45 minutes, the showcase will feature trailers for more than 20 new games set to release in the future.

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Summer Game Fest Live

(Image credit: Geoff Keighley)

WHEN: June 6 at 2pm PDT/ 5pm EDT/ 10pm BST

As the big main event, the Summer Game Fest Live stream will showcase "spectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and reveals" over its two hour run time, which means we can expect to see some new games for 2025 and beyond. The livestream will then be followed by the Day of the Devs showcase, which streams immediately after.

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Day of the Devs SGF Edition

(Image credit: Day of the Devs)

WHEN: June 6 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / 12am BST

It's become something of a tradition for the Day of the Devs showcase to bookend the Summer Game Fest Live stream, and this year is no exception. Set to kick off after the Summer Game Fest show wraps up, Day of the Devs from Double Fine and iam8bit is hosted by veteran game designer Tim Schafer, and is set to once again give us a look at a helping of upcoming indie games.

Where to watch: YouTube

Saturday, June 7

Wholesome Direct 2025

(Image credit: Wholesome Games)

WHEN: June 7 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST

Whole Direct is also returning this Summer Game Fest season with more indie game goodness in store. Promising to showcase a "vibrant lineup of artistic, uplifting, and emotionally resonant games from developers of all sizes from around the world", we can expect to see "about 60" titles with some world premiere reveals, demo announcements, news, and more.

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Future Games Show

(Image credit: Future)

WHEN: June 7 (timing TBC)

Following on from the spring showcase, The Future Game Show will be returning for an exciting summer showcase that will kick off on June 7. Stay tuned for more on the hosts we'll be joining this time around, as well as what you can expect to see from the upcoming stream soon.

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Sunday, June 8

Xbox Games Showcase

(Image credit: Xbox)

WHEN: June 8, 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST

The Xbox Games Showcase is also returning this year, with a livestream set to air on June 8 that promises to give us a first look at some exciting upcoming Xbox Series X games from "first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe".

Alongside fresh reveals, we can also expect to see updates about previously announced games. With lots of future releases that fall under the Xbox Game Studios list, there's lots of possibilities for this showcase - with the chance at seeing the likes of everything from Fable 4 to Perfect Dark and State of Decay 3 (to name just a few potential appearances).

Where to watch: YouTube

The Outer Worlds 2 Direct

(Image credit: Microsoft)

WHEN: Directly after the Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Not unlike the Starfield Direct and the Black Ops 6 Direct in years past, the Xbox Games Showcase will once again be immediately followed by a dedicated showcase that puts the spotlight on a big upcoming release. This time around, we're getting an Outer Worlds 2 Direct, which will give us an in-depth look at the highly anticipated sequel to 2019's The Outer Worlds from Avowed developer, Obsidian Entertainment.

Where to watch: YouTube

PC Gaming Show

(Image credit: Future)

WHEN: June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The PC Gaming show is returning to give us an exciting look at some upcoming PC games set to release in the future. Set to feature "over 50 games on PC, Steam Deck, Linux and MacOS", we can expect "world premieres, exclusive announcements, updates and developer interviews" during the stream, from the likes of Failbetter Games, Ubisoft, and more.

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Look ahead to more exciting releases on the way with our roundup of upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Switch games.