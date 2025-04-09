The Xbox Games Showcase returns on June 8, followed by a deep-dive into Obsidian's upcoming sci-fi RPG sequel The Outer Worlds 2

Microsoft Gaming has confirmed that the Xbox Games Showcase is set to return in 2025. The livestream will air on Sunday, June 8, and is designed to bring you a look at upcoming Xbox Series X games from Microsoft's "first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe."

Xbox is also set to bring back the double feature framing, following the Starfield Direct in 2023 and the Black Ops 6 Direct in 2024. These dedicated sessions dive deep into one specific title following the main showcase, with The Outer Worlds 2 given the honors in 2025.

Xbox promises that The Outer Wilds 2 Direct will "bring you inside the walls of Obsidian Entertainment, revealing new gameplay, details, and developer insights."

(Image credit: Xbox)

The presence of The Outer Worlds 2 Direct sets the sci-fi RPG as one of the key Xbox Series X for the remainder of 2025, following the delay of the long-awaited Fable reboot into next year.

Xbox Game Studios also has State of Decay 3 in development at Undead Labs, Gears of War: E-Day at The Coalition, Clockwork Revolution at inXile, Perfect Dark at The Initiative with TBC release dates, although it wouldn't be a surprise to see all four of these at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025.

What's more unknown is whether we'll finally get an update on Marvel's Blade from Arkane, Rare's Everwild, or Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls 6. And there's even less chance of getting anything new on OD, given that Hideo Kojima is currently working to get Death Stranding 2 out the door on June 26 for PS5.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025, followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, will air on June 8 at the following times:

PDT: June 8, 10am

EDT: June 8, 1pm

BST: June 8, 6pm

CET: June 8, 7pm

JST: June 9, 2am

AEST: June 9, 3am

While the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 had an in-person component, live from Los Angeles, the 2025 offering will be a digital-only presentation. Still, it will run in the position previously occupied by E3 – and now Summer Game Fest.

The big question on my mind right now is whether Xbox has the ability to draw attention away from the Nintendo Switch 2 (which is set to launch on June 5) or the firepower to battle for attention against GTA 6, for which Rockstar could drop a second trailer for at any point.

It's an exciting time regardless, with Xbox enjoying one of its best years of the generation so far – learn more about all that in our Avowed review and South of Midnight review.

What do you hope to see at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2025? Drop your best predictions in the comments below.