Predicting the games of Summer Game Fest 2025: What we expect to see from each of the 20 major publishers in attendance

Summer Game Fest 2025 is almost here, due to begin on June 6, and the sun is shining and ready for heaps of the hottest gaming news! In advance of the major press conferences and showcases from the biggest platform holders and publishers, we're ready to kick off our coverage of one of the spiciest events of the year.

With E3 2025 remaining an impossibility – the once great annual event now fallen by the way side in favor of SGF, the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule is the new tome to follow – the likes of Xbox, Steam, PlayStation and Nintendo are present, bringing info on the new games of 2025 and beyond! Over the decades, it's events like these that are lynchpins of the gaming calendar, and really show what the future of gaming will bring across specific announcements, yes, but also highlight the trends that will continue to shape the industry. The countdown to Summer Game Fest 2025 starts here!

(Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

2K

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

While we may be treated to updates and announcements surrounding 2K's premier sports titles such as WWE 2K25, NBA 2K, and more – the publisher has some real big adventures on the way. We expect Borderlands 4 to steal the show, the upcoming zany sci-fi co-op shooter looking set to bring the looter back to its roots in a big way as soon as September 12. Only a few months ahead of release, it should be a blow out. Additionally, Mafia: The Old Country is releasing even sooner – August 8 – and promises to be a focused single-player story experience. We're salivating to find out more about what that means. We'd also love to finally see something from the long-awaited BioShock 4… could this be the time? Just don't expect much more from GTA 6 though, Rockstar marches to its own drum, and we just got a massive new GTA 6 trailer for that as well as a delay to 2026.

505 Games

(Image credit: 505 Games)

If our Blades of Fire review is any indication, 505 Games is in a really solid place right now with their slate of published games. While you can always expect plenty in the pipeline from them (I'd already be eager to get some Blades of Fire DLC, but I may be dreaming), it's Wuchang: Fallen Feathers that's they're next big release. If they're at the show, they're bound to be telling us more about this huge title from Leenze. Inspired by Chinese mythology, it aims to use the setting to offer a new twist on the soulslike genre, and it's shaping up to be seriously impressive so far.

Bandai Namco

(Image credit: Rebel Wolves)

2025 has already been a big year for Bandai Namco, but the publisher still has some absolute mammoths on the near horizon, and we expect to hear at least some news for the long-awaited Little Nightmares 3. Currently, the Supermassive Games title is slated to launch in 2025, so it's more than possible that a release date gets announced during a showcase. The same could be said for Digimon Story: Time Stranger, which similarly only has a 2025 release window at the moment. As massive RPG fans, we're hopeful for something The Blood of Dawnwalker shaped as well, but considering that game was only announced in January this year, it may not make the showcase cut.

Blumhouse Games

(Image credit: Blumhouse Games)

Blumhouse Games may be a relatively young publisher (having only been founded in 2023), however, it currently has five games in development, and we're betting that we'll see at least a handful during Summer Game Fest. If you're a cozy gamer, chances are that you've heard of Grave Seasons (a farming life sim with a serial killer twist). The game was announced in June last year, so we're due an update, and we expect to see it during either the Wholesome Direct or the PC Gaming Show. Fingers crossed, we get more insights into Blumhouse Games' other horror titles as well in the later showcase, looking at you, Project C.

Capcom

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 9 would be the dream, we know. However, looking closer to reality, it's more likely that Capcom's involvement in the Summer Game Fest will center around its 2026 title that was announced at the end of last year. We're talking about Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the upcoming entry to the samurai Onimusha series. It's also possible that Capcom may be in the lineup due to Nintendo. Street Fighter 6 is a Switch 2 launch title, and we could be seeing more of it as it's one of the best offerings for the upcoming console. Personally, we're hoping for some Okami 2 news, since that was also revealed last year. Fingers crossed that Capcom meets all our high expectations.

CD Projekt

(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

In terms of upcoming CD Projekt Red games, let's be honest, The Witcher 4 is going to be the star of the day. We got our first trailer for the new RPG during the Game Awards 2024 livestream, though we still don't know a release window. The publisher are teaming up with Unreal to present more on the game at the engine's own showcase event, State of Unreal where they will be "showcasing some of the innovative technology & features that will power The Witcher 4, and beyond". Cyberpunk 2077: Orion (the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel) also recently got a pre-production update, so there's a chance it'll make an appearance in some capacity as well.

Devolver Digital

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Devolver Digital actually has a lot going on currently in terms of games in active development, so we expect to see quite a few offerings from the publisher pop up throughout Summer Game Fest. Since Nintendo is going to be involved, we're betting that the upcoming Switch 2 game, Enter the Gungeon 2, gets some kind of news (hopefully a release window). Skate Story is also overdue for an update and still needs a 2025 release date. Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions is also another cross-platform 2026 outing that has a lot of eyes on it, so we wouldn't be shocked to see it appear in some capacity as well. However, Devolver Digital is known for throwing wild curveballs, so potentially we could be looking at some fresh, never-before-seen indie announcements as well. Devolver Digital is always a fun wild card after all.

Dotemu

(Image credit: Dotemu)

In terms of SGF partners, Dotemu is definitely one of the smaller ones in terms of games in development. However, although the line-up isn't massive, it does come with one of our most anticipated upcoming Marvel games and a new outing in the iconic Ninja Gaiden series. Marvel Cosmic Invasion was recently announced to be heading our way sometime in 2025, as was the 2D platformer Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. We'll likely see both of these titles at some point, hopefully with release dates in hand. However, at least we can rest easy knowing that there will be plenty of pixelated beat em up action, regardless. I mean, what else could you expect from ninjas and superheroes, right?

IO Interactive

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Project 007 has a new title – 007: First Light, and is set to receive its full reveal this week. No doubt, this is tying into Summer Game Fest. The dev studio already mastered assassination espionage with Hitman, so we're shaken, stirred and everything in between to see how they tackle the good guy spy himself. Also, it's easy to take the series for granted following the release of Hitman 3, but the whole Hitman World of Assassination package does continue to update and do quite well. This year is a big moment for it as well, as it'll be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 allowing players to take their hits on the go. It might even end up being one of our favorite Nintendo Switch 2 games if it comes out well.

Mundfish

(Image credit: Focus Interactive)

The release of Atomic Heart must have gone well, because the developer just announced a publishing arm – Mundfish Powerhouse – that aims to help other developers get their games out there and breakthrough to audiences. Alongside the announcement, the developer also revealed Atomic Heart broke through 10 million players in total – not too bad. Given the SGF partnership, we'll likely hear more about the Powerhouse initiative, and what games they have planned for their first wave of publishing.

Neowiz

(Image credit: Neowiz)

We really enjoyed this developer's Pinocchio-inspired take on soulslikes in our Lies of P review back in 2023. The studio has continued to bring updates to the adventure since release, and we're now barrelling close to the Summer 2025 launch window for its major Lies of P: Overture DLC which brings a new chapter as well as difficulty options. Summer Game Fest 2025 will be occurring over, well, the summer – so expect to hear more about the DLC. We'd also love to hear what Neowiz has planned next, but we understand they'll want to focus on tying the bow on Lies of P so far.

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Considering the Nintendo Switch 2 itself launches on June 5, its early launch days overlap with Summer Game Fest 2025 directly – which makes me anxious just to type out. Regardless, expect plenty of information on the launch lineup from the show, detailing the likes of Mario Kart World for those still on the fence about purchasing. While there's certainly lots of announcements Nintendo could make about the year ahead for the hardware, it's the imminent release of Donkey Kong Bananza that's sure to be in the spotlight, given its July 17 launch date. As the big new open world platforming adventure, this feels like the biggest showpiece for the system at the moment in general.

Pearl Abyss

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The Black Desert Online developers have more than a few new project irons in the fire, so to speak. The colorful monster catching DokeV hasn't had an update in so long it feels like it's due for a bit of a re-reveal, but we're not holding our breath. More imminent is Crimson Desert, which has been making the rounds at various showcases before SGF 2025. A single-player open world medieval-style fantasy adventure, what we've seen has been breathtaking, and the boss fights we've gone hands-on with have showcased twitchy combat. We're still waiting to see how it'll all come together, and waiting for a firm release date. Here's hoping we find all that out and more come SGF 2025.

PlayStation

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

There's so much coming up for PlayStation that we're desperate to hear more about, but let's at least try to begin realistically. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach from Kojima Productions is sure to have a final big showcase ahead of its June 26 release date. Likewise, Ghost of Yotei, from Sucker Punch Productions – the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima – is creeping ever closer to its October 2 launch, and we're due a deeper dive into the systems in a showcase at some point soon. It also feels like Saros, Housemarque's spiritual successor to Returnal, could put in an appearance. Whether Marathon will be there, given the recent scandals around its art, remains to be seen.

Further off, but still possible, is Intergalatic: The Heretic Prophet, Naughty Dog's latest which looks to be a departure from The Last of Us and Uncharted – but it may be too early to see more on this yet. Also, given how much we loved Insomniac Games' latest in our Spider-Man 2 review, we're desperate for more from them, especially when it comes to Marvel's Wolverine. Likewise, co-op heister Fairgames remains a bit of a mystery, as do several unannounced projects from some of their top studios like God of War: Ragnarok developer Sony Santa Monica Studio, or what's next to followup on Horizon Forbidden West from Guerilla Games.

Sega

(Image credit: Sega)

Sega have so many games cooking it's hard to know where to begin, while at the same time feeling due to announce some kind of higher profile spotlight game. Could we get a new Sonic platformer? Yakuza 9? Skies of Arcadia Re-Legended? (Okay, let me have one spot to manifest). One thing is clear, Sega are big supporters of the Switch 2, with launch games Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S and Yakuza 0: Director's Cut releasing imminently, and the likes of sort-of-Persona-spin-off Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army getting a remaster that'll also be on the system.

Beyond Switch 2, Sonic is still doing his thing. The actually-quite-good-looking Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is due in 2025, so expect more details on that. On the smaller screen, Sonic Rumble is meant to be coming to mobile – but was recently delayed – and Persona 5: The Phantom X is also set to finally release in English soon. Meanwhile, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will be the first in Sega's series of legacy revivals, coming 29 Aug. Will we finally see more from Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, and Streets or Rage as well?

Square Enix

(Image credit: Square Enix)

For such a huge publisher, there's actually a lot up in the air with Square Enix at the moment, so it'd be great to get a firmer picture for how its biggest series are looking to evolve next. Namely, with Kingdom Hearts Missing Link for mobile cancelled and a recent new glimpse at Kingdom Hearts 4, are we due a bit of a blowout for the Disney crossover RPG? It'd be great to get some more news on what's next for Final Fantasy, be it the surely-on-the-way Final Fantasy 17 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, which will close out the redo trilogy. Other than that, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake, which we enjoyed going hands-on with, will likely put in an appearance ahead of its October 30 release.

Steam

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Could it be? Is it finally time for Half-Life 3!? Probably not. But, well, we can dare to dream. We're a little unsure quite what Steam themselves may be doing at SGF 2025, but if we had to put money on it we'd bet they don't have much in terms of games software, but perhaps hardware instead. The SteamDeck seems to have been a success – we certainly loved the hardware in our Steam Deck OLED review – and it'd make sense that Steam as a platform may continue in this direction. Never a company to silo themselves, it's likely more 'portable PC' devices may partner with Steam to bring its OS to devices.

Supermassive Games

(Image credit: Supermassive Games)

The stalwart horror developer who ran screaming into our hearts with Until Dawn continues to release some solidly spooky games, and they've got two upcoming that are sure to be represented at SGF 2025 that we can't wait to see more about. Directive 2080 is a sci-fi thriller that looks more than a little chilling, and is the latest in their Dark Pictures anthology of frights (though the series' titling is now – and perhaps wisely – minimized). They're also working on Little Nightmares 3, a standalone third entry in the uneasy platforming series, picking up the reins from creators Tarsier Studios (who are working on their own new thing: Reanimal).

Techland

(Image credit: Techland)

Parkour-centric zombie series Dying Light continues to be a delight, and the developer has a followup to 2022's Dying Light 2 due later this year: Dying Light: The Beast. Seeing the return of original protagonist Kyle Crane, this started development as DLC before transforming into its own thing. Likewise, Kyle can now transform, using his titular beast powers to dominate the forested environment like we've never been able to in the series before. Beyond this, Techland is also working on some not-quite announced projects like a fantasy game – but we'd expect them to remain focused on telling us more about Dying Light: The Beast for now.

Xbox

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The platform holder isn't just at Summer Game Fest 2025, but has a whole Xbox Games Showcase airing on June 8. We'll be digging deep into everything Xbox is bringing, but it'll be a fascinating time to get to grips with where Xbox is in the industry at the moment. Rumors abound about all sorts, including the possibility of new hardware – though it sounds like that might not be kicking around this year after all. But, anything can be an Xbox now, or so they say.

In terms of games, Xbox have just come off releasing Doom: The Dark Ages through Bethesda. The big new release this time around will be The Outer Worlds 2, as Xbox have already announced it'll receive a dedicated Direct following the broader showcase. We're also hoping Xbox Game Studios will tell us more about Gears of War: E-Day, State of Decay 3, Clockwork Revolution, and Perfect Dark – which feel like they're due more info soon. Further off, and games we'd really love to hear more about but have been light on info for a while are the Fable reboot, Marvel's Blade, Everwild, and The Elder Scrolls 6. They've got to tell us more sometime, right?

For more future releases, check out our guides on all the upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games.