Pokemon Presents February 2026 time – as the Pokemon Day stream draws near, we're all hoping for a Gen 10 reveal

Pokemon Day is fast approaching, and with it a Pokemon Presents showcase that's set to announce new info about the series – perhaps even generation 10? We can only hope.

In what is a yearly tradition at this point, a Pokemon Presents (basically a Nintendo Direct solely about the series) will be airing on Pokemon Day, February 27, which marks the day that Pokemon Red and Green launched in Japan. Since 2016, The Pokemon Company has been airing a showcase every year, announcing the likes of shows, TCG expansions, DLC, re-releases, and, of course, games.

This year's celebrations started early with Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen getting a surprise reveal for Nintendo Switch, with both set to release on Friday, allowing people to re-experience the games that started it all – even if it's a bit of an expensive way to do so. Given how these showcases go, I expect the majority of it will be updates to the countless Pokemon mobile games, tournament info for TCG and the games, new stuff for Pokemon TCG, and maybe TV show stuff like a new Pokemon Concierge season. Pokemon Pokopia is sure to show up too, ahead of its release next week.

And I fully expect to see Pokemon Winds and Waves (the rumored names for Generation 10 following a GameFreak leak ). The 20th-anniversary Pokemon Presents was where we got our first glimpse of Sun and Moon, and since then, every new generation has been announced at a Pokemon Day showcase.

How to watch the Pokemon Presents Pokemon Day showcase

The Pokemon Presents will air live on Friday, February 27 at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT on the official Pokémon YouTube , Twitch , Instagram , and TikTok channels. The showcase will run for 25 minutes, as confirmed by the Japanese Pokemon Twitter account .

