From Pokopia to Gen 10, here are my top 7 Pokemon Day 2026 predictions to kick off the 30 year celebrations with a bang

Pokemon Day 2026 is almost upon us. The annual celebration, which celebrates the release of the original Pokemon games in Japan on February 27, 1996, is the biggest unveiling of Poke-news of the year. Each year, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company drop trailers, giveaways, and new reveals during a Pokemon Presents livestream – and not only is this year no exception, it could be bigger than ever.

2026 marks the Pokemon series' 30th anniversary, and it seems likely that that will mark an upping of the ante – we've already got a good sense of what's likely to happen in a bumper year for the series, and Pokemon Day is where we'll find out for sure. From updates to mobile juggernauts like Pokemon Go to new info on upcoming releases like Pokopia and Pokemon Champions, and even maybe the reveal of a whole new generation of games, here are my top Pokemon Day 2026 predictions.

1. The unveiling of Pokemon Gen 10

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Two new mainline Pokemon games are the least I'm expecting from Pokemon Day. Four years out from the Gen 9 releases of Scarlet and Violet, 2026 would likely have been a good time for the release of a new generation even if it wasn't the series' 30th anniversary.

The fact that we're hitting that Pokemon is in a milestone year basically made the release of Gen 10 this year a given, but those games are also an appallingly badly-kept secret. A series of enormous leaks towards the end of last year all but confirmed the existence of the games, thought to be titled Pokemon Wind and Pokemon Waves . The Pokemon 'Teraleak' originally started in 2024, and seems likely to continue in the run-up to the new games. Exactly how accurate they prove to be is something I'm keen to see for myself, but for now, the arrival of a whole new generation this Pokemon Day seems all but guaranteed.

2. A new look at Pokemon Champions

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The other major Pokemon release expected this year is Pokemon Champions . An overhaul of the series' competitive scene, which will be home to everything from impromptu contests to the official world championship, was announced during the 2025 Pokemon Day broadcast, with a 2026 release window revealed as part of last year's show.

With Pokemon Champions intended to be used as the home of the 2026 World Championship in August, it seems pretty likely that we'll be getting a release date during the Pokemon Presents broadcast. And with a relatively small window during which that release date can realistically fall to ensure the competitive integrity of that major competition, I think we'll be getting a late-Spring release date for Pokemon Champions.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Death, taxes, and mobile game updates during a Pokemon Presents livestream are three of life's constants. Every year, like clockwork, The Pokemon Company takes a chunk out of its biggest broadcast to show off updates to (and give out handouts for) its suite of mobile-first games. What shape those will take I couldn't tell you, but expect Pokemon Masters EX, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sleep, and Pokemon Cafe Remix all to make appearances stuffed with various premium currency giveaways. This year will likely include newcomer Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, which debuted in late 2024 and is the perfect addition to this roster of mobile-first Pokemon games.

4. Pokemon x Aardman animation

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company, Aardman)

Following the success of Netflix's adorable Pokemon Concierge series, a second stop-motion series is on the way. Pokemon's collaboration with Aardman, the creators of Wallace and Gromit, was initially teased at the end of 2024 for a 2027 release. That's still a long way off, but given that we got a short teaser trailer last summer, maybe we'll get to see a little more this week.

The series – The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu – has remained well-hidden. Beyond a teaser focused more on a sedate Wooloo than the titular characters, we know almost nothing about the new show. That could change this year, but it's equally likely that we don't get to see more until next year's Pokemon Day. There is, however, a slim chance that we get an announcement of a third series of Pokemon Concierge, a beloved but oh-so-short show that there still seems to be plenty of appetite for.

5. 10 years of Pokemon Go-ing to the polls

(Image credit: Niantic)

2026 will mark the tenth anniversary of Pokemon Go, and that brief period in the summer of 2016 where everyone from the most seasoned Pokemon fan to a total series newcomer was working out how to schedule 10-mile egg-hatching walks into their day-to-day lives. We'll probably never see the like again, but Pokemon Go has remained something of a stalwart for fans who have spent the last decade travelling the world alongside the game's biggest events.

Technically, there's not much left to add to Pokemon Go – every region has been brought to the game, and outside of a handful of more niche legendaries, there aren't even loads of Pokemon left that you can't already get your hands on. But I don't see Pokemon passing up the opportunity to celebrate this milestone birthday of one of its biggest success stories. What shape it will take is anyone's guess, but expect some candles for PoGo.

6. More DLC for Z-A?

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

There's some debate as to just how likely more DLC for Pokemon Legends Z-A might be. While mainline entries Sword/Shield and Scarlet/Violet both received two-part post-launch efforts, Legends Arceus only received one major content update after its release. Legends Z-A has already had its first update, but online speculation suggests there might be a desire from The Pokemon Company to keep fans engaged in the run-up to Champions and the Gen 10 games. There's only limited historical precedent for a second Z-A DLC drop, but it's not outside the realm of possibility.

7. Pokopia deep dive

Finally, the appearance of Pokopia seems like the safest bet of all. With a release date set for just over a week after Pokemon Day, I'd guess that a chunky overview trailer introducing those few fans who aren't already aware of Pokopia to its many charms is basically a guarantee.

If you're one of those unfortunate fans, then all you need to know is this: Pokopia is Pokemon's answer to the Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley-style life sim. Playing as a Ditto, you'll transform your island into the perfect paradise for a variety of Pokemon. If that sounds like pretty much everything you've ever dreamed of, then I've got great news - it's out on March 5, so you won't have to wait more than a few days to check it out.

