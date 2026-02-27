Gen 10? Pokemon fans are manifesting new Mystery Dungeon and Ranger games instead: "Hoping praying begging manifesting summoning wishing asking wanting craving needing yearning conjuring"

Pokemon Day 2026 is here, and it's a special one, marking the series' 30th anniversary. All eyes will be on today's Pokemon Presents stream as folks wonder if the time has finally come for us to see the Gen 10 games, but in actual fact, that's not what many people are praying to Arceus for. No, the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon and Ranger fans are out in full force, begging the universe to give their long-forgotten spinoff series a win for once.

If we're not counting 2020's remake of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Red and Blue Rescue Team, it'll mark 11 years this year since the last brand new entry in the series, Super Mystery Dungeon. Pokemon Ranger fans have been waiting even longer for a fresh release, with the series going totally dormant after the launch of Guardian Signs in 2010 (those Wii U Virtual Console releases don't count). Needless to say, you can understand why folks are screaming, crying, and possibly throwing up at the mere possibility of a comeback during today's 30th-anniversary celebrations, with many taking to Twitter to manifest the announcements.

"So we're preparing summoning circles for the Mystery Dungeon and Ranger series on Pokemon Day right?" one fan asks, noting that they "miss Mystery Dungeon so bad."

Thankfully for them, another particularly enthusiastic fan has delivered. "MYSTERY DUNGEON SUMMONING CIRCLE GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!" they write, sharing a picture of their collection of games and merch. "WE'RE GETTING THAT NEW GAME TOMORROW."

Since Pokémon Day is tomorrow, you know that means?MYSTERY DUNGEON SUMMONING CIRCLE GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!WE'RE GETTING THAT NEW GAME TOMORROW :333333333 pic.twitter.com/RwrCUV7uNcFebruary 26, 2026

"Hoping praying begging manifesting summoning wishing asking wanting craving needing yearning conjuring pokemon ranger news," another says. Meanwhile, one fan writes that a new Mystery Dungeon would be "my biggest hope for Pokemon Day," but "Pokemon Ranger is the dream."

Others, however, after years of being let down, are already preparing themselves for disappointment. I'll let the meme below do the talking.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon fans, it's the big day! pic.twitter.com/LdAoxiApt6February 27, 2026

Pokemon Ranger's absence in recent years has been somewhat understandable, since its central mechanic requires players to draw circles around Pokemon on a touch screen with a stylus. Obviously, the Switch has a touch screen too, but to use the same mechanic would mean you'd only be able to play in handheld mode, clumsily smashing your finger against the screen as you play.

However, I'll admit that one of the first things I thought when I saw the Switch 2's mouse controls was that the feature could theoretically work very well for a new Ranger game, but we'll just have to see if The Pokemon Company delivers. After all, there's been no technical reason not to make a new Mystery Dungeon for so long, but that series has been quiet, too. Fingers crossed for later, folks.

