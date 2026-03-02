After Pokemon Winds and Waves reveal, series boss has a very straightforward plan for future releases: "I believe what we must continue to do is keep making fun games"

Tsunekazu Ishihara reckons the original games resonated with fans because they were "designed as an adventure close to the one that players live in"

The Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara has explained why he believes the series resonates with players and how the team chooses what's coming next.

In news that is sure to make the knees of anyone who owned a Game Boy ache, Pokemon is now 30 years old. And yet, despite being the biggest thing in the world multiple times over, it seemingly keeps getting bigger with every entry, with the card game being more popular than ever, even if recent entries on the game side haven't all landed as well. With Pokemon Winds and Waves on the way, people seem genuinely excited about what's to come (although most of that is probably thanks to the best of Pokemon Winds and Waves' new starters, including the fire-Pomeranian Pombon).

