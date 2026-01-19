Pokemon boss says a "major driving force" behind his thinking while producing "the next game" is how the iconic RPG series "has the power to connect the world"

Pokemon boss Tsunekazu Ishihara says he believes "Pokemon has the power to connect the world," a hope that serves as "a major driving force for me as I think about how to produce the next game" in the series.

Ishihara, who serves as both president and CEO of The Pokemon Company, shared a sentimental video message about the series and its growth over the last 30 years for this year's New York Game Awards, where Pokemon won the Andrew Yoon Legend Award, which – per the New York Videogame Critics Circle – is awarded to "those who have propelled the gaming world forward, celebrating their profound impact on an industry that continues to captivate and connect people worldwide."

Thanking fans and critics for their support, Ishihara acknowledges that while the Pokemon devs have "faced many challenges along the way" – he points to the development of the original RPGs, Pokemon Red and Green – "one of our greatest joys was seeing how Pokemon was embraced outside of Japan. To be honest, I was uncertain at first – would this game, created in Japan, really be enjoyed by people overseas?"