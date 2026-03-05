OG Pokemon devs struggled to fit their iconic RPG onto a Game Boy cartridge: "It was a fight against capacity, a fight against what we could fit onto the cartridge"

"I like the Game Boy as a machine but trying to work with all these challenges and make a game that anyone could get into and enjoy was difficult"

Pokemon Red and Blue key art
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The original Pokemon games, originally Pocket Monsters Red and Green in Japan, are some of the most formative RPGs of all time, but if the original Game Boy's game cartridges had just a little bit less memory, they may have never existed.

Playing the recently released Switch and Switch 2 versions of the Pokemon LeafGreen and FireRed remakes, I'm genuinely astounded that Game Freak managed to pack so much RPG into a literal Game Boy game, and according to the game's original programmer, Junichi Masuda, it was a near-constant struggle.

"That was an overriding theme – it was a fight against capacity, a fight against what we could fit onto the cartridge," Masuda says as part of a big 30th anniversary spread. "We had designed these 150-odd Pokemon to get in as well."

