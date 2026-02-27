Playing Pokemon on your phone is good, actually, but I'd do it using this Game Boy controller

Look, I spend a lot of time playing Pokemon on the best retro handhelds, original Game Boy consoles, and fancy FPGA remakes like the Analogue Pocket. However, I need you to ignore the silly gatekeepers telling you not to revisit the monster wrangling RPG using your phone, as your pocket doom scroller can serve as an excellent portable if you use a specific controller.

You might already be aware of the GameSir Pocket taco if you frequent my retro hardware coverage. If you're new here, though, it's an excellent mobile controller that turns your phone into a Game Boy by clamping to the bottom of your phone. Yes, I know that doesn't sound like anything revolutionary, but this specific gamepad really stands out compared to anything before it, thanks to its authentic buttons and standalone functionality.

Gamesir Pocket Taco | View at Aliexpress I'm still waiting for the Pocket Taco to hit bigger retailers like Amazon, but you can grab it at Aliexpress for slightly under MSRP. Ideally, you'll be looking to pay under $35 for the Game Boy gamepad, but I've noticed even prices direct at Gamesir are fluctuating. UK: View at Aliexpress

I'm not saying you shouldn't think about trying original hardware to celebrate Pokemon's 30th Anniversary. I'm personally looking forward to doing an entire run of Blue on my AMOLED modded Game Boy Color, and I might even dive into some of the later GBA games on the Analogue Pocket via the HDMI dock. That said, it would be silly not to play Gamefreak's iconic RPG if you've got your old carts backed up and a phone to hand, as using the Pocket Taco will feel almost like an actual handheld.