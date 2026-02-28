Pikachu just turned 30, so I'm throwing a Pokemon Stadium party using an original N64

I'm pretty horrified that Pokémon is now 30 years old, so I've decided to fight the existential dread by playing N64 all weekend. Specifically, I'm planning on playing Pikachu's 3D debut on an actual Nintendo 64, potentially with some friends if they're up for a Pokémon Stadium party, so I thought I'd share the setups I'm planning to use.

When it comes to using the best retro consoles, I'm constantly swapping in and out systems and gadgets. To celebrate Pokémon's 30th Anniversary, it feels only right that I use the special edition Pikachu N64 console from the year 2000, but you don't need a big electric mouse on the front of your console to replicate my setup. Basically, my ensemble should act as inspiration for revising arguably one of the greatest creature-clashing party game hybrids of all time.

What I will say is that there isn't a wrong way to play Pokémon Stadium in 2026, so long as you're having fun. I'll be detailing how I'm still using an actual N64, but there's no shame in using one of the best retro handhelds to revisit the turn-based battler on the go. If you'd rather keep things authentic for the big 30th Anniversary, though, I've got you covered with retro controller options, ways to plug into modern screens, and more.

Pika the right screen and cables

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

If you're up for some Pokémon Stadium party planning, you'll want to start by getting the N64 connected to a screen. Checking out how to connect your retro console to a modern TV or monitor is a nice place to start, but if you're like me, you might be using an old CRT TV from 30 years ago.

Those of you who have managed to keep onto or find a CRT might already be familiar with how to plug in an N64. But, if you're just starting out, you'll want to effectively hook up using either an RCA composite (the red, blue, and yellow jacks) or S-Video if you're feeling fancy. It's worth noting that if you are lucky enough to own a PAL Pikachu N64, the latter isn't going to work with the console since it doesn't support the output, and I've noticed some awful interference in NTSC versions that do retain the feature.

Depending on how old your TV is, there's a chance you won't find those aforementioned RCA inputs. If that's the case, I'd strongly recommend looking for another screen rather than using an RF cable to tune into your set. You can technically do this and get playing, but the visuals will look especially scrappy in 2026 thanks to interference from other modern signals.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

As appropriate as the Pikachu N64 is, you'll actually have a smoother time using the OG grey N64. That especially applies if you're using modern displays, as it means you can HDMI mod your N64 and hook up straight to your TV, or even use an adapter to convert a higher quality S-Video signal. The latter will set you back around $24.99 at Amazon, and while you'll get better results if you use a dedicated upscaler like the OSSC (like this one for $111), opting for the straight converter is the quickest way to hook up.

You might have noticed that I'm personally using a Sony PVM CRT and a Pikachu N64, and while it looks extra crispy and vibrant, you absolutely don't have to go down that route. In truth, it's not the only way I've been playing Pokémon Stadium lately, as I've also jammed my cart into the 4K Analogue 3D and my modded console.