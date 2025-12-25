I'm going offline and back to my '90s retro gaming roots this Christmas, but I'll still be embracing modern luxuries

Alright, that does it - I'm unplugging the internet. I've personally had it up to here with algorithms, the horrors of genAI, and online gaming shenanigans, so I'm treating myself to a '90s retro gaming retreat. As someone who specializes in conjuring up modern ways to use classic consoles and using old hardware in general, I already have a battle plan, and I thought I'd share what I'll be up to before finally logging back in for 2026.

Yes, I am looking to go completely offline for a few days this Christmas. That means no social media doomscrolling, no music streaming, and certainly nothing that will shove AI in my face. Even if you do prefer using the best retro consoles over a PS5, PC, or even a gaming handheld like the Steam Deck, actually disconnecting can be tricky if you rely on the internet in your day-to-day.

In a bid to perhaps spread some retro gaming inspiration, I figured I should outline how I plan to revisit the very same consoles I received for Christmas back in the '90s and a few other modern ways to stay offline over the holidays. While I could just pitch up the exact CRT TV and PS1 I was playing on back in December 1995, I'm going to focus on how you can blend old and new tech without having to think about whatever's happening on the internet.

Old consoles, new tricks

Retro upscalers and gadgets OSSC upscaler | $111.99 at Amazon

Retroscaler 2x | $79.99 at Amazon

I've covered how to connect retro consoles to your modern TV or monitor repeatedly throughout the years, but getting the right setup together is key. If you are lucky enough to own a functioning CRT with all the right connections at the back for your console of choice, then don't let me stop you from having an ultra authentic Christmas. I'll no doubt end up using one of my tube TVs during the holidays, too, but I'll also be giving my '90s consoles a glow-up using new-fangled gadgets and screens.

At the core of my modern retro setup sits an Open Source Scan Converter (OSSC for short), a device that upscales compatible retro console signals over HDMI. It's technically a line doubler rather than a basic upscaler, meaning it duplicates horizontal pixels to increase resolution with zero lag, something cheaper scalers can't pull off.

There are a few drawbacks with the OSSC compared to more expensive upscalers, depending on your console of choice. Specifically, it's only compatible with RGB signals, meaning you're limited to SCART, Component, or VGA. That means if you've only got that yellow composite connector for your Sega Genesis, SNES, or PS1, you'll need to invest in some new cables, and using the Nintendo 64 is specifically tricky since it's stuck with S-Video at best.

If your console is limited to composite or S-video, I do have workarounds when using the OSSC. The first is to use a transcoder that will convert the signals to RGB, and while I use a pretty old Sony unit, there are new add-on boards for the OSSC. Alternatively, you can opt for an upscaler like the Retrotink 2x that converts those input types to HDMI, but the results are underwhelming in terms of colors and sharpness.