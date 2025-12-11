Hey mom and dad, those PS5 and Xbox handhelds your kids want for Christmas aren't what you think

For decades, kids across the globe have been scribbling PlayStation and Xbox consoles in messy handwriting on their letters to Santa. I was once one of those ankle biters, but unlike the OG systems of old that I'd excitedly circle around in magazines and catalogues, the PlayStation Portal and ROG Xbox Ally handhelds are completely different beasts.

Yes, even conventional home consoles are worlds apart from their '90s and 2000s predecessors. That's just how technological advancements work, baby, but as someone who's been testing the best gaming handhelds for decades now, I can safely say Sony and Microsoft's latest portables are going to catch parents off guard this Christmas in multiple ways.

That's not to say you should treat your loved ones to a Portal or Xbox Ally this year, especially if they're really gunning to play games on the go. Before you nestle either handheld under your tree, though, I want to make sure you're fully aware of what Microsoft and Sony's portables actually do, as we're not in console Kansas anymore, Toto.

Where do I put the game?

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I personally think comparing the PlayStation Portal to the ROG Xbox Ally is silly for multiple reasons, but there is one vital thing they have in common - they won't run your physical games. Simply put, if you've got a big fat stack of PS5 or Series discs at home, you won't be popping them into either handheld.

That might sound obvious to you cool cats who keep up with tech, but I'm willing to bet plenty of you won't have considered this. While the entire realm of consoles is sailing towards a dangerous all-digital, always online future, most handhelds have already ditched physical game support completely. Simply put, if you do pick up an Xbox Ally or Portal for your loved one or youngling, their existing console games won't necessarily be of use.

No one wants to be the parent who presents their kid with a console and no games on Christmas Day. However, obtaining something to play will require using digital storefronts and cloud gaming services, and both the Portal and Ally take drastically different approaches.

Streaming and Steam'n

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Again, Microsoft and Sony's latest portables are fundamentally different from each other, and that matters when it comes to games. The PlayStation Portal was originally designed to be a "Remote Player," one that could only stream content from an existing PS5 and not run things natively. Recent updates have expanded its functionality so that it can access games via the cloud using PlayStation Plus, but that still means you'll need an internet connection and either the full-fat home console or an active subscription.

What I'm saying is that if you buy a Portal without any of those things, it'll effectively be a DualSense-shaped paperweight. That might come as a shock if your previous Sony handheld purchase was a PS Vita, but this $200 handheld isn't designed to run games by itself. In the right hands, it's still a pretty great portable device, especially since it boasts a large 8-inch display and full console controls with haptics thrown in, but I'd only recommend it to players who've already invested in the PS5 ecosystem.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

On the flipside, you've got the ROG Xbox Ally, a device that's by definition a "handheld gaming PC." It's a relatively fresh genre of portable that describes something with a screen and integrated controls, but features a PC architecture rather than bespoke console innards. Basically, these gadgets are going to act like a compact laptop or PC, and Microsoft's take specifically uses Windows 11 to run games.

This is fantastic news for the parents who've already bought gaming PCs and laptops in previous years, as it means you'll already have games at your disposal. While Microsoft is hoping you'll automatically use the Ally to access Game Pass, you'll be able to access any storefront you like using Windows 11. That includes Steam, the Epic Game Store, and GOG, and you'll be able to download plenty of outings and run them natively.

You'll still need an internet connection to retrieve said games, but staying connected largely isn't mandatory post-download. There is a big catch, though, as just like when running anything on an actual PC, performance will fully depend on your system specs and visual settings. You could say that this is something game streaming eliminates, since using a server or your console will save you thinking about frame rates, albeit with the added caveat of connection quality.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I do think performance will be the biggest kicker for anyone diving into a handheld gaming PC this Christmas, especially if you're a console player. If you aren't careful with settings, or at least use guides like the "verified" status logos on Steam, you could end up with slideshow frame rates. Since even the cheapest Xbox Ally comes in at $600, that might feel like a head scratcher, but it's all a mandatory part of the PC gaming experience.

The TL;DR here is that the Portal is purely a PlayStation streaming device with a reliance on the internet, whereas the Xbox Ally is a PC with console controls. It's worth reiterating the price difference between these two devices, as you're talking a $300 gap between Sony's Remote Player and Microsoft's cheapest powerhouse, and it does make sense when you break down the functionality differences.

Should you just Switch it up?

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Look, I get it, kids like to take a side in the "console war", and that's largely what will lead you to eyeing up PlayStation and Xbox handhelds. However, I'd say these devices are more or less meandering on the battlefield, doing their own niche thing, rather than actually engaging in combat. New systems like the Switch 2 are standing at the ready, swinging around a very traditional approach to console gaming.

Let it be known that if we were talking about choosing between the Nintendo Switch 2 and either a PS5 or Xbox Series X, we'd be having a different conversation. When it comes to choosing a handheld, however, Ninty's new portable is probably the option most of you should go for. Rather than picking up something distinctly different from a console, you're getting a home system that works just as well plugged into a TV as in the hands, not to mention it'll run physical games.

The big reason to normally avoid Nintendo consoles is third-party game support, as systems like the Switch tend to miss out on some of the bigger blockbuster games purely due to specs. That said, things are a little different with the Switch 2 this time a