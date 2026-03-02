Lenovo just teased a big silly folding handheld concept, and it's far from the Steam Deck rival I keep begging for

I doubt we'll get any new best gaming handheld contenders during RAMageddon, but Lenovo just shared a new Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept. The peculiar portable uses a hinged POLED display that can help double up as a dual-screen device and even a laptop, but I can't see it ever serving as a reasonable Steam Deck OLED alternative.

In a new blog post, Lenovo describes the Legion Go Fold Concept as "designed for gamers who don’t have hours to sit in front of a TV or PC, or who don’t want to juggle both a laptop for work and a handheld for gaming when travelling." That boils down to the would-be portable boasting "four distinct modes" ranging from a vanilla 7.7-inch "traditional" setup to something that looks like a Microsoft Surface Pro rip-off.

If I'm being real, the only thing helping this concept look like a handheld is its detachable controllers. That's right, even future designs are set to use similar TrueStrike gamepads to the OG Lenovo Legion Go, and while some improvements have apparently been made with the sequel, I wish the gaming laptop maker would just stick to integrated buttons (the Legion Go S proves this point).

Concept Legion Go Fold extended to 11.6 inches in laptop mode. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Buried under what I'd call some needless transforming tricks that are trying to cover too many bases are some promising elements. For example, while the "Vertical Split-Screen Mode" is pitched as a way to stream or look at a walkthrough, I could see it becoming a really elaborate retro handheld for playing Nintendo 3DS games, just like the Ayaneo Flip DS or the much cheaper MagicX Zero 40 Android portable.