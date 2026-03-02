Lenovo just teased a big silly folding handheld concept, and it's far from the Steam Deck rival I keep begging for

Legion Go Fold wouldn't stand a chance during RAMageddon

Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept handheld with red water backdrop and glowing outline.
(Image credit: Future / Lenovo)

I doubt we'll get any new best gaming handheld contenders during RAMageddon, but Lenovo just shared a new Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept. The peculiar portable uses a hinged POLED display that can help double up as a dual-screen device and even a laptop, but I can't see it ever serving as a reasonable Steam Deck OLED alternative.

In a new blog post, Lenovo describes the Legion Go Fold Concept as "designed for gamers who don’t have hours to sit in front of a TV or PC, or who don’t want to juggle both a laptop for work and a handheld for gaming when travelling." That boils down to the would-be portable boasting "four distinct modes" ranging from a vanilla 7.7-inch "traditional" setup to something that looks like a Microsoft Surface Pro rip-off.

Lenovo Legion Go Fold in laptop mode with keyboard attached.

Concept Legion Go Fold extended to 11.6 inches in laptop mode. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Buried under what I'd call some needless transforming tricks that are trying to cover too many bases are some promising elements. For example, while the "Vertical Split-Screen Mode" is pitched as a way to stream or look at a walkthrough, I could see it becoming a really elaborate retro handheld for playing Nintendo 3DS games, just like the Ayaneo Flip DS or the much cheaper MagicX Zero 40 Android portable.

