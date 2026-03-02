The new Lenovo Legion Tab has a hidden spec detail that could change the game

Lenovo has officially revealed its fifth generation Legion tablet at MWC this weekend, but it's not the 3K resolution or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that has me excited. The brand has also announced that the new device will feature up to 16GB of "10667Mbps RAM," that sounds a lot like the LPDDR5T standard only just starting to creep into the best gaming tablets.

Lenovo Legion Tab specs have been rumored for some time now, and the brand's recent announcement pretty much confirms everything that's been swirling across the web. The key difference is that 16GB cap on memory. Previous leaks suggested up to 24GB for the new generation model, though we could be looking at different configurations for different territories.

The specific RAM type isn't exactly set in stone, Lenovo has only announced the speeds of its new sticks. However, that 10667Mbps figure sits inline with the LPDDR5X Ultra+ sticks (another boosted LPDDR5X system) we've been seeing popping up in the OnePlus 15 and the LPDDR5T in the RedMagic 11 Pro late last year.

Taking this faster memory from the world of the best gaming phones, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 takes square aim at the super-fast RedMagic Astra already using the standard.

LPDDR5T RAM explained

Standard data transfer rates before SK Hynix took LPDDR5T RAM to the market settled at around 8,000-9,500 Mbps. The new standard can push those numbers up into five figures, with additional benefits in power efficiency and better handling of on-device AI features. It's essentially got a higher bandwidth, more room for more instructions running at a faster rate.

In real life, that translates to the kind of benchmark-breaking performance I saw in the RedMagic 11 Pro and RedMagic Astra devices last year, boosting framerates and reducing loading times when paired with the right components in a chassis that can keep everything running smoothly enough. Is it a new development? No, but it's only just starting to make its way into more mainstream handsets and tablets, offering a mid-generation refresh for devices that would otherwise have been settling for LPDDR5X speeds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 at a glance Display 8.8-inch 3K LCD at 165Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM Up to 16GB RAM (10667Mbps) Storage Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 Pro Weight 360g Battery 9,000mAh

