Lenovo looks to be jumping on the chiplet gaming laptop bandwagon, with new AMD and Nvidia machines spotted

Just a week after Nvidia's N1 and N1X Arm processors were leaked to the gaming laptop world, eagle-eyed listing hunters may have found proof that Lenovo is jumping on the chiplet bandwagon. A series of 'supported' models listed on the Lenovo Legion Space support page points to at least one machine geared up with AMD's Strix Halo architecture, alongside previously rumored Nvidia N1X Arm models.

The spot comes from Twitter user Huang514613, who posted a screenshot of the supposed listing on January 23 before it was picked up by others. The 'ASH' portion of that Legion name is telling.

Strix Halo and N1X, the original Legion 7 Gen 11 is 16" but these are 15". pic.twitter.com/ZosEBGKzudJanuary 23, 2026

The best gaming laptops get their names in different ways, but Lenovo uses the same format for each release. It's why the previously spotted Legion 7 15N1X11 raised its own eyebrows. Lenovo goes 'model - class - size - processor' and it's the latter that we're concerned about here.

That N1X all but confirmed Nvidia's role in Lenovo's next batch of rigs and now AMD has been sighted in the same outfit.

The Legion 7 15ASH11 follows the same naming conventions; with 'A' representing AMD the same as 'I' counts as Intel elsewhere. That 'SH', though, is being taken to mean Strix Halo - the brand's x86 APU previously seen in the Asus ROG Flow Z13.

Strix Halo (and its rumored upcoming 'Gorgon Halo' refresh) runs differently to the Arm N1X and N1 from Nvidia, using an x86 architecture but still prioritizing its integrated graphics for slimline machines. It's been exclusive to Asus for some time now, running in the best gaming tablet on the market but it looks like Lenovo want to let this chiplet out of its cage.

These slimmer, lighter machines aren't going to be limited to Nvidia's own rumored drop later in the year, then. It looks like the chiplet style is here to stay and could well carve out its own sector of the market by this time next year.

That's better news for those after an all-in-one work and play device. After all, machines running dedicated graphics cards will always beat these SoC options in a footrace. However, as Arm and other integrated systems continue to mature, those putting portability and efficiency first could well have a much wider pool to choose from in the coming year.

