Nvidia's N1 and N1X gaming laptops could be imminent, here's what that means for your next rig

Arm-based gaming laptops may be revving their engines

Chip representing rumored Nvidia N1X arm-based processor
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Rumors of Nvidia's new Arm-based processors have been swirling around the web for years now, but a new report from DigiTimes suggests the debut of these gaming laptop SoCs could be just around the corner.

Suggested to land inside a currently unnamed Dell machine, Nvidia N1 and N1X machines would seek to compete with the best gaming laptops from an efficiency perspective, while still offering solid discrete graphics power.