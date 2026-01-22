Nvidia's N1 and N1X gaming laptops could be imminent, here's what that means for your next rig

Rumors of Nvidia's new Arm-based processors have been swirling around the web for years now, but a new report from DigiTimes suggests the debut of these gaming laptop SoCs could be just around the corner.

Suggested to land inside a currently unnamed Dell machine, Nvidia N1 and N1X machines would seek to compete with the best gaming laptops from an efficiency perspective, while still offering solid discrete graphics power.

The DigiTimes Taiwan report states that "the Windows on Arm (WoA) platform NB model using N1X will debut in the first quarter of 2026," with N1X machines set to hit retail shelves in Q2. If they do so, they'll be the brand's first Arm-based rigs, looking to take on Intel's Panther Lake and AMD's Strix Halo systems.

The latter proved the potency of Arm-flavored laptops in the Asus ROG Flow Z13 earlier last year, but with the Nvidia N1X reportedly offering the power of an RTX 5070, Nvidia has its sights set on far greater performance.

A full-fat RTX 5070 threw down a 3D Mark Steel Nomad score of 3,135 in my Razer Blade 14 testing, whereas the AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 inside the ROG Flow tapped out at 1,694.