The 2025 Razer Blade 14 oozes style, but capped configuration options hold it back | Review

The Razer Blade 14 is back with an RTX 50-Series rig that outperforms the previous generation while slimming its waistline and upgrading the display. Its performance can't quite compete with higher-specced Asus options, but this thing oozes style.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

I've been using an RTX 4070 Razer Blade 14 for two years now and love it, so I was cautiously protective when the new RTX 50-Series model landed on my doorstep. This is the grandchild of the device I've been carting around all this time, and the new blood brings a host of features that threaten the old guard's position on my desk.

Razer releases some of the market's best gaming laptops every year, but they come with a heavy cost. With full CNC-milled aluminum builds, premium displays, and sleek, slimline form factors these are the Macbooks of the gaming laptop world - and the 2025 Razer Blade 14 is no different.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Tested Also Available Price $2,699.99 / £2.399.99 Row 1 - Cell 2 Display 14-inch 3K OLED at 120Hz - Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 - GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 RAM 32GB DDR5 16GB | 64GB Storage 1TB SSD 2TB SSD Connectivity WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 - Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB4 Type-C (100W Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x MicroSD reader, 3.5mm audio - Dimensions 12.23 x 8.83 x 0.64 inches - Weight 3.59lbs (1.63kg) -

Configurations

There are two main configurations of the Razer Blade 14 available, and they both stick to the mid-range of Nvidia's RTX 50-Series graphics cards. You're choosing between the RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 here, with both sporting AMD's Ryzen AI 9 365 processor. This is a step down in power level compared to the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which starts life with the boosted RTX 5070 Ti and caps out at an RTX 5080 and bumps you up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

In reality, most players will be opting for the RTX 5070 option anyway. The cheaper RTX 5060 version limits you to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. You'll need to pick up at least 32GB RAM for the RTX 5070 version, but it's the only way to double up storage to 2TB.

Compared to Asus, you're not going to be interested in the Blade if you're looking to chase the highest framerates possible. These 14-inchers have never been about blazing power, though - they want you to run your favorite games well and look good doing it.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

If it weren't for the fingerprints on the lid of my 2023 model, the newest Razer Blade 14 wouldn't look too different on the desk. The only real clue that there's two years of work in the latest release reveals itself when viewed side on.

Razer has slimmed its 14-inch rig down to just 0.64-inches (closed). Most of this space has been saved on the lower half of the chassis, which makes for a marginally more comfortable experience when used at a desk. I never had any issues carting my slightly thicker model around in a backpack, so I'm not completely sold on the portability benefits of going super-slim like this. We're talking about 0.06 of an inch here. Would I rather that over an RTX 5080 option? I'm not so sure.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

The new Blade 14 is noticeably lighter, though. My older model hits at 4.05lbs whereas we're down to 3.59lbs here. It's still slightly heavier than the less-stocky Zephyrus, but it's a more tangible improvement over previous iterations.

Of course, you know what I'm going to say about the aesthetic design. This is a Razer Blade laptop, it looks like just about every other Blade ever released, a simple black brick with a green LED logo stamped on the back and a minimalist design running throughout.

It's the most sturdy design I've come across, though. Each machine is milled out of a single block of aluminum and anodized, with a Black or Mercury (silver) finish. That means a rock solid base and easy one-handed opening. Is it as flashy as the Zephyrus with its LED light strip and more curved form factor? Maybe not, but it's far cooler.

Display

(Image credit: Future)

I don't know why I was surprised to find an OLED panel when I first booted up the 2025 Razer Blade 14. After all, these luxury displays have come to dominate the luxury market this year and the 2025 Razer Blade 16 is the best example I've seen. Maybe it's because I'm used to the standard IPS panel on my daily driver.

This was the hardest part of testing the Blade 14, though - the only part that made me err on the side of a premature upgrade. This is a sumptuous 14-inch OLED panel, with incredibly rich color, texture, and definition all conspiring with a slightly higher-than-average resolution to make everything from Doom: The Dark Ages weapons to Tiny Bookshop landscapes appear breathtaking.

It's not as immersive as larger iterations on the Blade 16, but in this smaller chassis this OLED panel is super sharp, cuttingly crisp, and potently punchy. I found myself getting lost in menus, gazing at details on Doom weapons close-ups that I'd never stopped to admire before.

There's glare, not as much as I found with the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10, but certainly more than a non-OLED (and if I recall correctly, more than I found on the Zephyrus G14). I was still able to catch all the details in a sunlit room, though - without too many distractions.

Ports

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer Blade 14 offers up two USB-A connections and two USB-C options. The actual specs of those ports give it a slight edge over the Zephyrus G14, you've got two USB4 Type-C ports here rather than the one featured in Asus's model. That's a very small detail; it will only come in useful if you're connecting directly to a high-speed monitor while also looping up a separate USB-4 dock.

Port placement is pretty standard for a slimline 14-inch gaming laptop. These are machines designed to be transported regularly, so there are no rear-positioned ports. With a USB-C and a USB-A on each side, though, you've got plenty of options and - if you're economical with accessories - there's the potential for keeping the right side completely clear.

Attach a few wired gadgets, though, and the setup can look a little messy while getting in the way of mouse movements.

Like the G14 (and most 14-inchers) there's no ethernet connection available here.

Keyboard and trackpad

(Image credit: Future)

I really tried to keep a level head when testing the Razer Blade 14's keyboard. After all, I've been using this layout for writing over the course of two years - it's always going to feel more comfortable and natural compared to brand new machines.

Regardless of that experience, though, I am confident in saying that the Blade 14's keyboard offers a fantastic typing experience. It's not too dissimilar from my older model, both with super light keypresses, flat square caps of a generous size, and a nicely cushioned bottom-out.

Full-sized left and right arrow buttons are slightly undermined by half-sized up/down keys. I'd still take that over the tiny arrow buttons on the Zephyrus, though. The Zephyrus is, however, a little springier in its action, providing more energy in its switches and a little more protection against unwanted keypresses.

Keyboard feel is personal, but if you lean more towards the soft/silent experience Razer's going to win this matchup. If you prefer a more tactile keypress with a satisfying amount of grit behind it, Asus is on top.

A glass touchpad sits beneath that main keyboard deck, stretching from the left-alt to the edge of the Copilot key for an expansive panel. Gestures are smooth and picked up responsively, with intuitive palm rejection in place as well.

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

In its super slimline chassis, and with the power of an RTX 5070 to play with, the Razer Blade 14 is never going to out-gun chunkier models, or those with the capacity to run up the GPU ladder. It does, however, comfortably out-pace the previous generation RTX 4070 model and generally manages to keep up with the chunkier Asus ROG Strix G16.

I noted an average 14% gen-on-gen performance increase compared to my older model in synthetic 3D Mark benchmarks, a solid boost between the RTX 4070 and RTX 5070, especially when taking that reduced waistline into account.

Easier tests see it sit a little behind the Asus ROG Strix G16 with the same 5070 at the helm, but the Blade 14 inches ahead in more complex Steel Nomad runs. With the advantage of that more powerful RTX 5080 configuration option, though, the G14 is comfortably outpacing the Blade in 2025.

In-game, the story's much the same. FHD benchmarks give us a look at how far the Blade 14 can be pushed with less strain on resolution, and it hits the minimum 60fps in everything at top settings. Its biggest test is Black Myth Wukong (with RT enabled), where it matches pace with the RTX 5080-toting Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

It does, however, fall away from these bigger guns in other tests. Horizon Zero Dawn saw us dropping close to that 60fps threshold, where even the RTX 5070 Asus ROG G16 sailed through at 80fps. Still, despite its smaller size the Razer Blade 14 can comfortably take anything you can throw at it in FHD resolution.

The Blade 14 continues to hold its own in QHD+. At 1600p, the Razer Blade 15 has a strong lead against the previous generation, and beats the thicker G16 in easier runs. Not only that, but it's keeping up with the RTX 5080 Zephyrus twins as well.

We might not be hitting 60fps as regularly as other models, but we're keeping pretty even with the G14 in Cyberpunk at RT Ultra. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has the extra width to take the lead in both easier and more demanding runs, sometimes trading places with the G14, but inches away from the Razer Blade 14 considerably in its benchmarks.

The Razer Blade 14 is a victim of its configuration options here. The RTX 5070 limitation means that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 inches ahead in performance thanks to its wider scope. Similarly, that super slick portable chassis has to have a downside, and it's clear from the Blade's fight with the Asus ROG Strix G16. The chunkier chassis means the RTX 5070 has plenty more space to play in the G16, offering up better framerates overall as a result.

Battery

It's time to get the stopwatch out. The Razer Blade 14 proved itself decent in the productivity arena. With the screen and keyboard set to 50% brightness, the Blade 14 ran for about five hours before calling it quits. That's not going to sound like much if you're coming from the world of pure-productivity laptops, but it's certainly more than I could have hoped for from slimline gaming laptops a couple of years ago. It's also beyond the stretches of chunkier, more power-hungry configurations.

Gaming is a little tighter, with Doom: The Dark Ages running without RGB lighting and the screen at full brightness I managed to keep the Blade 14 alive for one hour, 18 minutes.

Should you buy the 2025 Razer Blade 14?

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer Blade 14 will make perfect sense for those after a productivity / play hybrid machine that prioritizes display quality, soft, comfortable typing, and portability. This is the niche that the 2025 release absolutely dominates, beating the previous generation with its OLED panel and inching ahead of the Zephyrus G14 in style and screen.

It's not for those looking to chase framerates. If you want to squeeze the best components possible into a compact form factor, and still hit high-hundreds in your framerates, I'd recommend checking out Asus's more expansive configuration options and boosted processor.

How I tested the Razer Blade 14

I used the 2025 Razer Blade 14 as my daily driver for two weeks, running the device for all work and play. I spent most of that time working off the laptop by itself, taking in that fantastic screen as much as possible, though I did connect to an external monitor via Razer's USB-4 dock for a few work tasks.

I benchmarked using synthetic tests across 3D Mark, running Time Spy, Fire Strike, and Steel Nomad and ran in-game tests across Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered, and Black Myth: Wukong. Outside of dedicated testing, I used the Blade 14 to play Doom: The Dark Ages and Tiny Bookshop.

For more information on how we test gaming laptops, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

I'm also hunting down plenty more of the best Razer laptops, best Asus gaming laptops and the best Alienware laptops.