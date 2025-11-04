The RedMagic 11 Pro storms the market with some of the highest benchmark scores I've seen

The RedMagic 11 Pro is the king of the castle right now, sporting cutting-edge tech to offer up some of the best benchmark scores I've seen in a gaming phone to date. Add in a sharp display, comfortable form factor, and slick cooling design, and you've got a winner.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

I have a lot of respect for Nubia's RedMagic gaming phones. They're historically some of the most powerful on the market, but don't command flagship-level price tags. That's a potent combination that's put these devices among the best gaming phones for years now, and the RedMagic 11 Pro is the final boss.

With the turbo-charged Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at the helm, a cooling system that leaps away from the troubles I had with the previous handset, and that gorgeous OLED panel, this is a real ROG Phone killer.

It starts at $699 for a 12GB RAM / 256GB storage option, with the more balanced 16GB RAM / 512GB version stepping up to $799. Still, that's the same price as Apple's cheapest iPhone 17 with innards that will suit mobile gamers much better.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $699 / £629 Display 6.85-inch AMOLED (2688 x 1216) at 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM 12GB | 16GB | 24GB LPDDR5T Storage 256GB | 512GB | 1TB UFS4.1 Pro OS RedMagic OS 11 (Android 16) Cameras 50MP Wide, 50MP Ultrawide (rear) | 16MP under-display selfie Battery 7,500mAh Water resistance IPX8 Dimensions 163.82 x 76.54 x 8.9mm Weight 230g

Design

RedMagic phones spent a few years following the crowd, but the 11 Pro firmly steps back out of the box these handsets often fall into. While the RedMagic 9S Pro and RedMagic 10S Pro served up more muted aesthetics, we're back to industrial vibes only here. There are three options to choose from: the matte black Cryo, mostly black Nightfreeze, and silver Subzero (my test device).

There's also a giant window into the liquid cooling system on the back. As in, you can see the liquid actually working its magic.

(Image credit: Future)

I thought it was a strange screen at first, but a little more research reveals that the blue circle stamped on the back panel is actually a visible cooling system. You won't find that on a Samsung.

It's the kind of aesthetic you should come to expect from the RedMagic 11 Pro. A (now customizable) RGB fan, touch capacitive triggers along the top, and a corrugated silver back panel should tell you this is a gaming-first device instantly. That's not going to suit those after a more subdued experience, but it's certainly bold enough to pique the interest of Google Play Store power users.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The device itself is a little chunkier than recent mainstream releases from the likes of Apple and OnePlus. At 8.9mm thick without the supplied case, it's got an extra millimeter on the iPhone 17 and 0.8mm extra thickness compared to the OnePlus 15. It's still one of RedMagic's slimmer releases, though.

(Image credit: Future)

Those sides are constructed of aluminum, with a sturdy transparent cover across the back panel as well. A 3.5mm audio jack sits in the top right corner, matched by the USB-C charging port on the bottom. Meanwhile, the right flank houses your trigger pads as well as lock and volume buttons. Two RGB vents are split across each side as well.

The speaker is located on the right side of the bottom panel, nicely distanced from a natural landscape grip so that sound still punches through without muffling.

Display

(Image credit: Future)

The RedMagic 11 Pro benefits from an almost edge-to-edge AMOLED panel running at a nippy 144Hz with a densely packed 1216 x 2688 resolution. That's a little slower than the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, which clocks in at 165Hz, but considering fewer games actually reach those heights value is on RedMagic's side here.

The panel itself is incredibly crisp and super vibrant, helped no doubt by a blinding brightness level and solid 431 pixel density.

That pop is most keenly felt on cooler tones, with blues and greens holding a little more power than reds and oranges, but I'm glad to see nothing's too overblown here. It doesn't quite feel as impactful as the OLED display on the RedMagic Astra gaming tablet, though.

Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

The RedMagic 11 Pro holds its own in the camera arena, though it bears repeating that there's always going to be a disparity between gaming and mainstream device quality.

We've got two 50MP rear cameras on the rear, one wide and another ultrawide, with no telephoto option. That's your first sacrifice compared to Apple and Samsung's more expensive options. However, these back lenses still produce some nice shots, even if RedMagic's own software tends to pump up the vibrancy.

I'm personally a fan of the end result, though those looking for more neutral photographs can tone the settings down as well. The ultrawide lens still suffers in low-light conditions, but overall, things are perfectly Instagrammable.

The system also uses an under-display selfie camera, almost impossible to see under the main panel. RedMagic has come a long way in this tech, but it's still miles away from the lenses on offer elsewhere. A 16MP lens still captures enough light to keep images shining bright, but software additions seem to add an extra layer of smoothing that feels unnatural in the final result.

Software

(Image credit: Future)

Like previous iterations, the 11 Pro runs on RedMag