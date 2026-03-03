The Analogue Pocket and its portable peers are all creeping up in price, and I'm scared that tariffs and RAMageddon are double-teaming the retro handheld scene

At this stage, I'm not really surprised to hear the Analogue Pocket has returned with a higher price tag, given the latest US tariffs. However, the fancy FPGA Game Boy isn't the only portable on the best retro handheld battlefield that will cost more in 2026, as both Retroid and Ayn are also suffering from incremental price increases sparked by RAMageddon.

I should note that I do find news of Analogue Pocket restocks pretty delightful, as it is a dream all-in-one Game Boy that boasts extraordinary hardware accuracy. In fact, it can run most classic handheld cartridges out there, including Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Atari Lynx. Still, it's a bummer that it'll be returning to virtual shelves for $20 more tomorrow than its original $219.99 MSRP, and the hike is once again attributed to US tariffs.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

That's worrying in itself if you're just looking to revisit the best retro consoles on the go in peace. But, it almost feels like the gaming handheld scene is being flanked by the RAM shortage situation, too, as Ayn models are now also jumping in price. Notebook check reports that the Nintendo DS-inspired Thor portable is increasing by around 10%, while the sequel range to the Ayn Odin 2 hikes range from $10 on the base model to $30 and $40 on the Pro and Max versions, respectively.

Even handhelds that are still in the oven will reach the cooling rack at a higher price. Retroid has announced its Pocket 6 will cost $15 more due to "rising costs for both RAM and storage," and it's apparently discontinuing its planned 12GB model. The portable console makers have confirmed that existing orders are unaffected, but it's still evidence that the tariff and RAM situation is impacting the retro gaming landscape.

It's needless to say that every corner of gaming hardware is being hit by component prices and unpredictable US tariffs. Even the big dogs like Nintendo and Sony aren't immune, and while the Switch 2 is reportedly safe for now, whispers of price hikes have already been making the rounds. While I can't actually blame tariffs and component prices for Ninty releasing a Game Boy Jukebox instead of a proper retro handheld remake, this is also the exact situation that would deter the latter from happening in the first place.

Does the situation bother me more when it comes to retro handhelds? Absolutely, and that's largely because it's a smaller, typically more budget-conscious scene. Yes, the Analogue Pocket is anything but friendly on your wallet, but it's part of the same ecosystem as cheaper alternatives like the Anbernic RG35XX Plus or higher spec versions by the likes of Ayn and Retroid above.

(Image credit: Future)

While software emulation and FPGA are two completely different beasts, it's largely the same collective of players being hit. You could argue that even portable PC players on the fringes of that retro niche are now suffering even more since the Steam Deck OLED is currently AWOL, as they'll now potentially pay more if they opt for cheaper Android-based portables.

The question that keeps me up at night (no, really) is when will the current situation actually end? The AI industry is disrupting more than just component prices, but if it's simply allowed to hog resources indefinitely, we'll potentially be stuck in a loop. The US tariffs also just seem to be a turbulent norm now, but both make for a perfect storm that'll prevent hardware makers, big or small. from getting their feet back on the ground.

I'll try to stay here and do my part in navigating handheld lovers and retro console enthusiasts through the commotion. While hobbyist tech is certainly having a moment, 2026 is perhaps a good time to start getting creative by revamping old systems and getting the most out of gadgets hiding in your drawer. I'll also be diving right into options like the Analogue Pocket to fully illustrate what they offer despite now costing $20 more, so watch this space.

