This is the only CES 2026 concept product I need to see in production

CES is well known for its concept showcases, with Razer often leading the gaming charge with its new ideas. This year, though, Lenovo's experiment has caught my eye.

There had been rumblings around a rollable display on a Legion gaming laptop at the tail end of 2025, and now CES 2026 has given us full confirmation - it's just not quite ready for production. If the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable never makes it to market, I'll be one sad laptop hoarder.

The machine features a fully expanding screen moving horizontally from its original 16-inch form factor to reach a full 24-inches in size. That's excellent for esports players looking for a wider field of view, but it's the single-player immersion benefits I'm hyped for.

Even the best gaming laptops can't get away from the fact that their screens are never going to beat a dedicated gaming monitor. After all, these are portable devices by nature. That means I never feel like I'm getting the full blockbuster experience when using a laptop display by itself, no matter how hardy that graphics card is.

The screen itself is Lenovo's PureSight OLED panel, tucked away when the laptop is being used conventionally, only to unfurl with the help of a dual-motor system. Lenovo says that the tensioning within this system allows for a "consistent tautness" across the panel, with extra low-friction materials keeping the screen protected during the process as well.

Essentially, you get two extra wings on each side of the 16-inch display, sitting pretty seamlessly with the main panel for an uninterrupted viewing experience. I'll take that over the vertical extension of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 also announced this year any day.

The proof of concept is on the CES showfloor this week, sporting Intel Core Ultra processors (potentially Panther Lake, but not confirmed) and an RTX 5090 GPU at the helm.

Lenovo is also using it as an excuse to show off its AI Engine+, packing "real-time Scenario Detection' for improving framerate performance. Not on show in the Legion Pro Rollable is the AI Frame Gaming Display concept.

This is a separate development from Lenovo, adding cursor tracking, AI game assistance, and adaptive lighting into the mix.

Lenovo also has a new roster of Legion 5 machines on the showfloor, bringing AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors to the brand's more affordable Legion lineup. Meanwhile, the more affordable LOQ machines are getting a CPU update as well.

