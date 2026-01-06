The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is a "world first" for gaming laptops, but I'd argue it's more of a content creator's machine

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo is always one of my favorite machines to test. The last version I had on my desk made excellent use of its additional panel, running everything from Discord notifications to system stats while keeping the big-screen clear for immersive gaming. These are often some of the best gaming laptops on the market, especially for those looking to spend big and combine their work and play.

Asus has taken that philosophy all the way in 2026, but I'm worried gamers won't get the same kind of value out of the new Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16.

Adding a whole second screen underneath the main panel is very different to including an extra display on top of the keyboard. Extending it sideways? That's a big win for gamers, but the two-screen design of the new Zephyrus feels like a move that creators will love, and gamers may use occasionally.

The 2023 Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 I reviewed felt perfectly balanced for additional information, notifications, and the odd walkthrough, but a whole second screen is going to add a lot more to that final price and gamers could struggle to see a real value benefit over the original design.

Sure, you can tent the machine outwards for a two-player setup but let's be real, when was the last time you wished you had a 16-inch screen you could share with a buddy sitting opposite?

(Image credit: Asus)

The 2026 Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo features Intel's new Core Ultra 9 386H processor with RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, or RTX 5090 graphics. That's under the hood, up top we've got two 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, alongside a wireless chiclet-style keyboard and trackpad.

The whole rig is CNC-machined aluminum, measuring in at just 2.8kg with 1.9cm thick. That's a little chunkier than the likes of the Razer Blade 14, but with two screens, plenty of power under the hood, and a three-pronged cooling system to contend with I'm not surprised.

I can absolutely see the benefit for content creators. Suddenly your input can be whatever you need it to be, while still keeping a high-end display at your fingertips. It remains to be seen just how much that dual-screened design is going to hammer battery life, and how well more demanding programs perform with both displays at full pelt. But as a video editing luxury it's on track to be up there with the best.

(Image credit: Asus)

The included wireless keyboard can slot on top of the second panel to offer a more traditional gaming setup (thank God, because I can't imagine anything worse than gaming on a touchscreen keyboard), but you can absolutely bet you'll be paying more than you would a classic gaming rig.

The brand has also adapted the cooling system included in many of the best Asus gaming laptops to accommodate the new design, including a completely new motherboard design fitted with a custom vapor chamber as well as new dual fans. That's all topped off with a graphite sheet completely covering both the CPU and GPU. That means your actual performance hopefully won't be too hampered by the additional strain of the design itself.

Don't get me wrong, I love Asus for its experimentation. There's no other brand out there looking to push the way we use gaming laptops quite like the ROG gang. I just think content creators will get vastly better value for money than gamers in the new release, and it wasn't always skewed this way. The original design lent itself towards gamers' needs far better, the new model feels like a workhorse with a gaming label.

This is going to be a dream for media editing power users also looking for a high-end gaming system, but for everyday players investing in a luxury framerate-first experience I'd look elsewhere in 2026. I'm happy to be proven wrong, but this looks to be a niche system for a very limited cross-section of users, not the must-see gaming laptop for big spenders this year.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo is due to land in Q2 2026, with pricing information to follow closer to the time.

