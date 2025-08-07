A whole year later, the Anbernic RG Cube is still the retro handheld that lives on my bedside table, and it's nothing to do with its square screen

I love my job, but testing all the latest retro gaming handhelds does come with a catch. While most of you will eventually settle down with your perfect portable, at least for a year or two, I'm cursed to wander this planet forever seeking fancy new devices. That said, the Anbernic RG Cube is one of the few that has remained by my side since it arrived last year, and the reason is really simple.

The strange thing is that before I got my hands on the RG Cube, I was convinced screen gimmicks would hold it back. That's because it's rocking an oddball 1:1 IPS touchscreen, and while a perfectly square display helps give it an edge when emulating retro consoles like the Game Boy, there aren't many that use a perfectly symmetrical aspect ratio.

Yet, it turns out using a square screen makes for a far more versatile handheld experience. It might look like vaporware from a Japanese anime that can't use real hardware, but the Anbernic RG Cube can cater to more console emulators thanks to its aspect ratio.

Sure, it mainly exists to satiate the needs of pixel purists looking for better scaling, as games that use completely square visuals and assets will fit perfectly on this display. And, some games will look way better not being sprawled across a conventional 4:3 canvas, like Zelda: A Link to the Past with its square HUD, but the extra vertical space means you can actually treat this portable like a modern Nintendo DS.

Admittedly, squeezing two displays onto the RG Cube does feel slightly cramped. However, Anbernic's handheld still lets you play DS outings will full touchscreen functionality, whereas most emulators simply won't provide the screen space.

Don't get me wrong, I still frequently keep my original Nintendo DS charged up and ready to go, but I will confess that it has been evicted from my bedside table. I'd love to say it's because it can do more than let me play Zelda: Phantom Hourglass at 1 am, and that is true since I often fire up everything from PS1 racers like Crash Team Racing to even Zelda: Twilight Princess or Final Fantasy XII.

In reality, the main reason it's my burdoir handheld is simply comfort. It's way harder than you'd think to find a smaller portable that offers up similar ergonomics to the Steam Deck OLED, but the RG Cube effectively blends retro elements with contemporary comfort and a horizontal layout.

What I'm getting at is the RG Cube is a jack of all trades, both physically and in terms of software. As someone who owns a zillion handhelds, I believe each portable has its place in my life, and I'll naturally reach for my real Game Boy Color with an AMOLED screen mod if I want a proper '90s gaming experience.

In my mind, though, the RG Cube now exists to provide me quick, comfortable access to my retro collection when I'm winding down for the night. It trades specific authenticity for nice form-fitting grips, triggers that are easily accessible at the top, and a pretty damn good attempt as a decent disc-shaped D-pad. It's rocking full asymmetrical thumbsticks, too, so even proper 3D controllers are on the (bedside) table.

All of this boils down to one thing - I don't want to be holding a hulking handheld when I'm supposed to be sleeping. I have admittedly started testing portables that hit harder when roleplaying as specific systems, like the MagicX Zero 40 for DS games and Retroid Pocket 5 for anything released in the 2000s. However, The RG Cube is still the device that covers the most ground, meaning it gets to chill on my bedstand for the foreseeable.

