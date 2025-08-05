The Analogue 3D might be delayed, but I can confirm its 8Bitdo N64 controller is worth the hype

The 8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller for Analogue 3D is a fantastic take on the original Nintendo 64 gamepad that blends authentic design with contemporary comfort. It connects effortlessly to the OG retro console via wireless adapters, and its hall effect joysticks and robust build quality will help you play games on Switch and Analogue's FPGA system for many years to come.

It feels like I've been on a 27-year quest to find the best N64 controller, and thanks to 8bitdo, my journey might finally be over. Yes, the peripheral maker's new Bluetooth controller is specifically designed with the Analogue 3D in mind, but you don't need the FPGA retro console to get the most out of this new Nintendo 64 gamepad.

Priced at $39.99 / £34.99, the 8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller for Analogue 3D isn't the only modern Nintendo 64 gamepad on the battlefield. Plenty of brands like Hyperkin, Retro-bit, and Retro Fighters have already tried to transform the original M-shaped monster into something more contemporary, and Hori even gave it a crack with its Japan-exclusive Mini Pad years prior.

I know some of you retro purists out there would rather stick with the original Nintendo 64 gamepad, wonky thumbsticks and all. Trust me when I say I'd also rather use the OG pad than most third-party alternatives, but now that there's an option that blends Switch Pro controller sensibilities with a layout that caters directly to my N64 motor skills, I'm ready for something new.

Design

Okay, let's address the elephant in the retro game room - this 8Bitdo controller looks nothing like the original N64 gamepad. The fact that it ditches the OG accessory's colorful buttons and contentious spaceship shape is going to turn off longstanding Nintendo 64 fans.

At a glance, you might even mistake this pad for the 8Bitdo Ultimate, but if you join me for a closer look, you'll start to realize that this is firmly an N64 controller. The big giveaway is the fact that there's only one thumbstick, but it's also got iconically large A and B buttons where the left stick would typically live in the modern era and a full set of directional 'C' buttons (Ninty's answer to camera controls).

The cherry on top is the extra-large "start" button in the centre of the pad, which feels wonderfully antiquated now that the old pause button has been virtually replaced by "home" and "menu" on virtually every new controller. Those toggles still exist at the very top of the accessory, largely to maintain some Nintendo Switch compatibility, but the controller absolutely prioritizes placing Nintendo's '90s layout at your thumbtips.

As someone who put hundreds of hours into N64 games before my frontal lobe had developed, this layout matters. Trying to use a modern pad when running through Zelda: Ocarina of Time or any of Ninty's other classics gets my thumbs in a twist, as I instinctively end up thumbling around for those larger face buttons.

However, I fully believe that even if you didn't grow up with Nintendo's first 3D console, playing with the original layout makes for a much nicer experience. Mechanically speaking, these games were developed with the specific placement in mind, and many outings assume you'll have those big A and B buttons to hand. Plus, removing the redundant right stick means you won't be hoodwinked into thinking conventional camera controls are in the room with you.

In contrast to the authentic front buttons, the shoulder triggers and bumpers share little in common with the N64. That's primarily because the original featured a 'Z' button on the central prong, so moving it up to the top is logical. I also find that while my digits tend to reach for that old Nintendo layout, the fact that my index fingers are still within reach of the triggers means I personally very rarely get mixed up.

Believe it or not, I almost forgot to mention the d-pad, but there's a good reason for that. While some games like Mischief Makers and Pokémon Stadium use it, a large chunk of the console's library pretends it doesn't exist. As such, it's easy to forget it's there after spending a few hours in 3D romps, but it is a pretty excellent cross-shaped pad that feels tactile and precise.

In fact, every button on this controller feels nice and snappy, but maintains a near-identical feel to the original N64 pad. I'd go as far as to say that it potentially even feels nicer since the membranes aren't nearly 30 years old, meaning you're sort of getting a fresh out-of-the-box '90s experience.

Aesthetically, you've got the Analogue 3D to thank for this pad's slick looks. It comes in while or black, matching the FPGA N64 console options. As much as I would have adored a version with vibrant hints of red, green, blue, and yellow, it perhaps doesn't make sense since the pad is for the revamped Nintendo 64 system.

Not all is lost, though, as since the buttons are all seemingly exact replicas of the original, both in feel and size, there's a chance you could add them yourself via a mod. I can't verify if they actually fit yet, but I may end up tinkering with the inside of this pad soon just to satisfy my curiosity.

Ultimately, what you're getting here is a comfortable controller that holds onto the N64's button layout. I'm deeply passionate about using original hardware where possible, even if it does make your hands cramp up after a night playing Majora's Mask. But, I think I speak for even the biggest Nintendo 64 enthusiasts when I say getting to play in comfort using Switch Pro-style grips is something we've earned at this stage.

Features

It's easy to take even simple modern controller elements like rumble for granted. Back when the N64 was a hot item, you'd have to buy additional add-ons just to add vibration to its gamepad, so it's safe to say the new 8Bitdo controller is worlds apart.

Simply put, the 8Bitdo N64 gamepad boasts all the same features as a contemporary Pro controller. You've, of course, got rumble baked in, and while the company claims it'll only work on Analogue 3D, Switch consoles, and Android, I can confirm it kicks in when connected to the OG console via a wireless adapter. To my hands, it feels just as nice as the tech within my old Switch Pro controller, and it replicates even subtle effects without being obnoxious.

It's worth noting there is no 8Bitdo N64 wireless receiver (yet), and since this pad uses USB-C and Bluetooth for connectivity, hooking straight up to the Nintendo 64 with a cord isn't an option. However, I can confirm the controller works instantly with cheap adapters like the one by BlueRetro (around $5 at Aliexpress), and if you click the back toggle to Switch mode, it'll sync up near instantly.

I'm hoping that 8Bitdo makes its own wireless receiver too, as it'd be neat to pick one up that can feed the controller a charge using USB-C. That said, keep in mind that this controller is officially designed to work with the Analogue 3D, Switch, and Android, so I can't hold any of this against the controller maker. The fact that it works at all is brilliant, and it makes it a legit option for the OG console in my book.

If you'd rather use this pad with a PC, you'll be pleased to hear it'll work just fine with your rig via Bluetooth or USB-C. You'll naturally have to map the buttons using Steam Input or another app, and you'll be missing that second joystick, but it'll still make for a great retro gamepad for your rig or DIY emulation machine.

Just like with most other 8Bitdo controllers, this N64 pad also boasts hall-effect thumbsticks, and I'd say the tech's presence here is symbolic. Stick drift plagues even the newest controllers, but you could argue that the OG pad's gimbal joystick serves as an origin of sin. If you own the original console, chances are that your original stick is now wobbly, drifty, and practically unusable thanks to internal wear, something that should never happen with the new accessory.

Granted, the original gamepad was flawed in a different way, so the symptoms aren't quite the same as you'll find with the Dualsense or Nintendo's Joy-Con. Nevertheless, by bothering to include hall-effect joysticks even with this niche N64 pad, 8Bitdo has ensured that even another 30 years from now, you'll be able to swing Bowser around like it's 1997. Even friction won't wear down the thumbstick's stalk when giving King Koopa a beatdown, as metal rings will stop the octagon gate from eating into the plastic.

Performance

It might be painfully apparent, but I'm pretty nerdy about retro gamepads. So much so that even the best PC controllers often miss the mark when paired with old games and consoles, so the 8Bitdo pad had its work cut out for it.

Despite this, the Analogue 3D controller has managed to completely win me over after a gauntlet of tests. Understandably, most reviewers out there are going to be solely judging the accessory based on its FPGA console, Nintendo Switch, and Android abilities, but I also spent several hours using this pad with my childhood N64.

Before you get the wrong idea, I wasn't going to hold any N64 wireless connectivity flaws against the 8Bitdo controller. It'd be unfair to judge the pad based on how it connects to a cheap wireless receiver, so the fact that it works flawlessly earns it bonus points. I wasn't even able to sniff out any input lag, even when switching back and forth between the wired original and my makeshift setup.

I actually modded one of my original N64 pads with a Hyperkin GameCube-style joystick back in 2017, and it used to be my default controller for the system. In many ways, I consider it the 8Bitdo gamepad's main rival for this specific review, and while I can't speak for the brand's newer hall-effect stick yet, the older version features a bit of a flaw that the Analogue 3D accessory can capitalize on.

This is perhaps more of an enthusiast-grade gripe, but thumbstick ranges can make all the difference when using third-party controllers. In the case of my original pad with a modded stick, its values are way wider, so much so that when using a test ROM on N64, the reading looks like a square rather than an octagon.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

In contrast to this, the 8Bitdo N64 controller maintains a much shorter range, resulting in a reading that's closer to an OEM pad. It's still not like-for-like, but it does mean aiming in shooters like Goldeneye will feel a bit more precise. Admittedly, the different-shaped reading is, in part, due to the gate size on each controller, but the reduced sensitivity paired with shorter travel will result in smoother movement.

In addition, dead zones are less of an issue with the 8Bitdo N64 controller, whereas my modded controller features a slight center movement delay. Again, this is something that can affect subtle movements, and trust me when I say it's a pain lining up Mr Brosnan's reticule to take a potshot at some goons. Therefore, I'm thrilled the new pad dodges the issue.

That's not to say other options like the Hyperkin GameCube-Style joystick mod are inherently bad, and honestly, you won't notice if playing games like Super Smash Bros. But, when it comes to trying to find a replacement that trades out the original mechanical stick and optical sensors for something new, the 8Bitdo's accuracy matters.

It's worth remembering that this controller isn't just for the N64. It's equally supposed to be a slightly more versatile Switch gamepad, serving as a way to play Expansion Pack games and even Super Mario Kart World. Naturally, you'll be limited to outings that don't need a secondary stick, but it feels fantastic for racing and playing pre-N64 NES, SNES, and Mega Drive capers. You've partly got a D-pad to thank for that since it actually gets to shine in handling games better suited to its design.

Throughout my testing, I've been keeping tabs on the 8Bitdo N64 controller's battery life, and it has held up extremely well. I've already spent countless hours jumping into my physical collection to test the pad's feel and using it as a secondary Switch pad, and it's still going after 20 hours of use. I suspect it boasts pretty similar stamina to the Ultimate 2, and the longer runtime is especially handy if you're using an OG Nintendo 64 without immediate access to charging cables.

All my technical testing aside, I want to talk about using this controller as a longtime N64 fan. I don't want to get all mushy, but this 8Bitdo gamepad has reignited my love for the OG console, and it resulted in my spending my whole weekend surrounded by carts like it was the '90s again.

That's not to say I won't pick up my original N64 controller ever again, but when you've spent hours playing Donkey Kong Bananza using a Switch Pro gamepad, it feels phenomenal grabbing something just as comfortable to revisit Donkey Kong 64. The key here is that the pad doesn't disrupt the place where my thumbs have been trained to land for years, since it uses that old layout, and that's more than enough to justify replacing all my favorites for the millionth time using this new gamepad.

Should you pick up the 8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller for Analogue 3D?

The 8Bitdo N64 controller is designed to pair with a $250 FPGA console, but it also happens to be one of the best modern gamepads for Nintendo 64 I've tested. If you've still got the OG system, this pad will furnish your old setup with a super authentic button layout, Switch Pro controller-levels of comfort, and hall-effect joysticks that erradicate the blight of wobbly controls.

You will need to grab your own Bluetooth adapter for N64, but even the cheapest options will turn this 8Bitdo controller into a worthy wireless gamepad. That said, even if you're simply looking to tap into Nintendo 64 Expansion Pack games on Switch, this accessory is going to provide you with the right controls to embark on early 3D outings.

If this controller is anything to go by, then I suspect we'll be in for something special when the Analogue 3D arrives on the scene. I'm not entirely sure if I'll have access to the new 4K FPGA console, and I certainly can't afford to splash out $250 on one. However, I can at least get a taste of what it'll physically feel like to play old carts on the new hardware, and for under $40, you can do the same.

How I tested the 8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller for Analogue 3D

Over five days, I used the 8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller to play original Nintendo 64 games and Switch 2. During testing, I compared the gamepad's build quality and functionality to existing modern options and Ninty's OG controller to see if it strikes a balance between contemporary features and accurate controls when playing through the retro console's library.

On Switch, I used Mario Kart World and Nintendo 64 Online games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to test the 8Bitdo pad. However, I also used a large chunk of my testing time using an original N64 console and a wireless Bluetooth adapter, using the likes of 007: Goldeneye, Donkey Kong 64, and Mischief Makers to qualitatively assess feel and accuracy. In addition to this, I also used controller testing ROMs like Neo Compo 2012 to check thumbstick input ranges to see how they compare to the console's OEM pad.

