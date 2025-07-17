After 30 years as a Zelda fanatic, I can't believe I've found a new way to revisit the series on N64

Picture the scene - it's the year 2000 and you've just finished Zelda: Majora's Mask on N64. That effectively marks the end of your adventure as Ocarina of Time Link on Nintendo's first 3D console, and if you're anything like me, you would be itching for more.

Pull out the Master Sword and fast forward to 2025, and I've finally got a way to play various Ocarina of Time spin-offs on N64. While the concept isn't remotely new, I've been using a flashcart dubbed the Summer64 to load fan-made Zelda ROM hacks on Ninty's original hardware, which effectively means you can play new outings on one of the best retro consoles released 29 years ago.

Kaico Summercart64 | $89.99 at Amazon There are a few different versions of the Summercart64 floating around at Amazon and Aliexpress, but this one by Kaico has the creator's stamp of approval and comes with everything you'll need to get started. The cart itself mimics the look and feel of Ninty's OG games, and it supports custom firmware via USB.

The Kaico Summercart64 I'm using has made it ridiculously easy to fire up N64 Zelda ROM hacks and embark on new outings. The fact that it costs more than a new Switch 2 game might raise a few eyebrows, but it actually packs the same features as vastly more expensive options like the EverDrive X7.

As for what that functionality is, you'll be able to load up N64 games on its included 8GB microSD card just like an original cartridge. Created by Polprzewodnikowy, the open-source project allows for custom interfaces to select your games and tweak options like region settings. Game saves also work without the need to reset your game first, and while that might not sound like a biggie, it'll mean hours of gameplay won't be down the drain if you forget to push the button.

So far, I've largely used the SummerCart64 to check out the vast number of Zelda mods there as a weird method of relaxation. Stand-out adventures so far include Ultimate Trial, which features a grueling gauntlet of 75 challenges and a Dark Souls-inspired hub world, and Missing Link, a short prelude to Twilight Princess that fills in some gaps.

This flashcart is also your key to playing new ROM hacks like the Zelda and Ace Attorney mashup Hero of Law, and trust me when I say playing on OG hardware adds to the sheer absurdity. That said, the Summercart64 isn't just for playing cursed Zelda concoctions, as it'll easily run other fan projects, unreleased romps like Dinosaur Planet, and even Nintendo 64DD games without the rare disc drive using an FPGA chip.

I test tons of gaming hardware, old and new, over the course of a year, but it's the Summercart64 that lives in my head rent-free. I'd call it an absolute essential if you're still playing games on the Nintendo 64. If you're still hung up about the freshly announced Analogue 3D delays, or just fancy picking up a gadget for that new 4K N64 revamp before it lands, you'll absolutely want to look into this flash cart.

