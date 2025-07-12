27 years later, this uncanny "Hero of Law" mod makes The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time the game it was always meant to be: Ace Attorney

Across almost 40 years of games, The Legend of Zelda series has reincarnated its central characters countless of times, putting them above the clouds or on the high seas or in a post-post-apocalyptic fallen kingdom. So it's not too outlandish to think that, at some point in the convoluted Zelda timeline, our heroes would be born again in the court room.

That's the case with an uncanny Ocarina of Time mod called 'Hero of Law' that turns the N64 classic into the game it was always meant to be, kinda: Ace Attorney.

Hero of Law - Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Newer Team modders have essentially used Ocarina of Time's polygonal models as a baseline for a legal drama set in Hyrule that riffs on Ace Attorney's deduction gameplay. You'll be cross-examining evidence, finding inconsistencies in witness statements, and making big fat objections, but this time with Zelda characters. Link even hits the Phoenix Wright pointing pose. Perfect.

You can download the mod from Newer Team's website, though of course you'll need "to provide an Ocarina of Time N64 ROM or Wii Virtual Console WAD file." There's even a free, spoiler-free walkthrough if you're having trouble.

In case you're unfamiliar, Newer Team is a modding collective focused on Nintendo games and it's previously put out mega popular mods for New Super Mario Bros. and 3D Mario, some of which have been downloaded more than half a million times. It's nice to see them stretching in more, wild directions.

Court room beef not your thing? Check out the very best Legend of Zelda games of all time.