Lego Pikachu and Poke Ball might be pole-position for one of the biggest releases this year, but in the end the fragile final result can be a real pain in the butt

Arguably one of the most anticipated tie-ins in Lego history since somebody suggested that a buildable Star Wars set might be a cool idea, Pokemon Lego sets are finally out in the wild zone, and of those the flagship model is clearly the franchise's mascot – the Lego Pikachu (72152) and attached Poke Ball, priced at a teeth-suckingly robust two hundred dollars, but nonetheless holding the attention of fans around the globe.

Was it worth the wait? Even now, I'm not wholly certain, as there's more than a couple of issues floating around Ash's best buddy that nostalgia can't spackle over. It also goes without saying that it has to justify that very hefty price tag that could challenge the best Lego sets – and ultimately that's where Pikachu reveals more weaknesses than just Ground-type attacks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $199.99 / £179.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,050 Time to build 4-6hrs Minifigures 0 Height 13.5in (35cm) Length 15.5in (39cm) Item number 72152

As with many Lego sets, it's worth addressing whether this is more of a toy – something with articulation and robustness and that can easily be reassembled in the event of breakage – or a presentation model, designed to pose on shelves but never to leave them.

I'd definitely say the latter more than the former, though that was probably obvious given the price. Owners can rotate their Pikachu's ears, reposition their nodule-like limbs in different directions, and are granted a smidge of tail articulation, but that's about it for mobility. In fact, Pikachu's unyielding neck means he can't even look directly ahead, always peering upwards at an angle. It's also a bit fragile – more than once moving the arms as intended caused them to snap off, or tweaking the ears caused the scalp around them to slough away. It's not like I'm bashing it against the wall, I'm just reposing it as intended and pieces are still falling off. Somebody get this thing a Full Restore.

(Image credit: Future/Joel Franey)

Still, there are some nice extras. You can swap out the tail tip to alternate between male and female variants, the accompanying Poke Ball can be made to open and close (though you have to reassemble the two halves with a different connecting piece to do so), and I like the base that supports Pikachu having a flare of lightning, and even having a subtle "25" built in, referencing the mouse's Pokedex number. Details like that definitely elevate the whole thing, and make the build itself more interesting than just assembling some generic rectangular support.

(Image credit: Future/Joel Franey)

A build that skirts the line between monotonous & mellow

Occasional moment of unclear instructions, but mostly straightforward

Building the Poke Ball was cool

So. Much. Yellow. I know, I know, that was clearly inevitable, but after a while the process of stacking concave lemon-tone pieces on other concave lemon-tone pieces was melting my brain a little. True, Pikachu's innards are a spectrum of different colours, which helps with clarity, but the exterior is practically all a uniform banana, which does make interpreting the instructions occasionally difficult, as there's very little to distinguish certain components at a glance. Same goes for the black base, a huge flat section of effectively identical pieces.

Still, things were largely smooth going besides. It's a build where you start with the critter itself, spend about thirty minutes afterwards making a Poke Ball, and then assemble the base to join it all together. Once or twice there were a couple of unclear moments, but the process was largely smooth, if a bit monotone. Assembling a series of yellow blobs isn't as moment-to-moment entertaining as building individual rooms in a tower or engines on a spaceship, but again, I don't think there's a way around that. This is just what Pikachu looks like, and at the very least there's no little decal stickers to fiddle and fumble with – always a plus in my book.