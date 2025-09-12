Pokemon Pokopia: everything we know about the Pokemon game that looks a lot like Animal Crossing

Was the world waiting on baited breath for Pokopia, a new Pokemon game where you play as Ditto? Maybe not. But now that it's been announced by Nintendo, revealing a life sim where players can build a paradise community for their Pokemon, it just became one of the most-anticipated upcoming Switch 2 games around.

Though September's Nintendo Direct set high expectations for Pokemon Pokopia, it was a little light on details. To that end, we've stilled our excitement long enough to get all the facts together in one place – so if you're joining us in counting down the days until you can build a thriving Pokemon village, here's everything we know about Pokemon Pokopia.

As confirmed by Nintendo, Pokemon Pokopia will launch in 2026. While an exact date is yet to be locked in, September's Nintendo Direct revealed so many games launching in the first months of 2026 that it seems unlikely we'll get Pokemon Pokopia too early in the year – something we discuss in our coverage of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, which was also revealed with a 2026 release date in the same Direct.

While nothing is set in stone until Nintendo rolls out an exact release date, we'll update this as soon as we know more.

Pokemon Pokopia platforms

Pokemon Pokopia will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2, with no other platforms confirmed. As it's a Pokemon game, though, don't expect to see it arrive anywhere but the Switch 2.

Pokemon Pokopia trailer

Pokemon Pokopia gameplay

As seen in the above trailer, Pokemon Pokopia will focus on creating a cozy environment for Pokemon to live. This includes using moves to do things like grow wild grass for Pokemon, collect supplies to make grander furniture and buildings, and even grow food for residents.

The trailer also places an emphasis on taking things slow, so Pokemon Pokopia seems to be a slow-burner in the vein of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which even after all this time remains one of the best Switch games around. That's all to say: a cozy life sim set in Pokemon's world? Yes please!

Pokemon Pokopia story

While we know that Pokemon Pokopia follows a Ditto who creates somewhere for Pokemon to live, we're yet to see if a broader story will be told through the game. There's a chance it will, as protagonist Ditto is seen breaking out of an abandoned Poke Ball and dusting sand off a mysterious Pokedex – which conveniently has their trainer's face covered up.

Perhaps we'll learn more about Ditto's backstory, or it could be the case that Pokopia's story is less direct and focuses solely on the town as it's built – think of the way Animal Crossing: New Horizons slowly developed and fleshed out each day. There's been no mention of a story from Nintendo or The Pokemon Company's side, though, so we'll have to wait and see to learn more.

While we wait for Pokemon Legends: Z-A to launch, fill up your Pokedex with the best Pokemon games you can play right now.