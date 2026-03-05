How to get new outfits and hairstyles in Pokemon Pokopia
Ditto's look need a shakeup? Here's how to get some new threads
Finding new clothes and hairstyles in Pokemon Pokopia is a very strange process. I guess maybe that's to be expected in a game where you play as a Ditto transformed into what it (kinda) remembers what a human looks like. As I mentioned in my Pokopia review, they've got a bizarre obsession with wearing / transforming into shoes that closely resemble an entire wardrobe of Crocs, and as for clothing, the opening selections leave a lot to be desired.
I do love the fact that the hairstyles all incorporate drip effects in some way in Pokemon Pokopia, really emphasising the sticky, gloopy nature I expect Ditto to have.
But if the initial offering isn't doing it for you, then here's how to find new clothes and hairstyles in Pokemon Pokopia.
How to get new clothes in Pokemon Pokopia
Unlike your options for finding new crafting recipes in Pokemon Pokopia, the way to find new clothes in Pokopia is limited. In my 50+ hours with the game (at the time of writing), I've only found six additional outfits.
These have all been unlocked by discovering human relics that allude to a character from Pokemon lore – from Brock to Team Rocket. Human relics are dotted all over Pokopia, although most of my outfits have come from books like the one you can see above, so keep your eyes peeled for these sparkling fragments of the past so you too can see what a Ditto in Brock's clothing looks like.
How to get new hairstyles in Pokemon Pokopia
At the time of writing, I have not found a single new hairstyle option for Pokemon Pokopia, so it seems we're limited to the opening selection of gloop dos for our pal Ditto.
Sam Loveridge
