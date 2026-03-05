How to make bricks in Pokemon Pokopia

Making bricks in Pokemon Pokopia is something you're going to want to do both for crafting recipes, and ticking off the second stage of the Team Initiation challenges you'll find tied to a lighthouse on Withered Wasteland's coastline. Thankfully, making bricks in Pokopia is fairly straightforward, similar to the process for Pokopia paper, as long as you have a little time and a Pokemon with the Burn speciality.

1. Start collecting clay The first thing you'll need to make Pokopia bricks is squishy clay. It's quite abundant on Bleak Beach, and can be found by breaking down terrain blocks that look like the one in the picture above. If you have Paldean Wooper, they'll also regularly drop squishy clay around their home for you to collect, thanks to their Litter ability.

2. Find a Pokemon with the Burn ability Once you've got a nice little collection of squishy clay, you'll need to find a Pokemon pal that has the Burn ability. Thankfully there are lots of them – mainly any Fire Type Pokemon – like Torchic, Charmander, Growlithe, Vulpix, and more. If you're already in Bleak Beach then you'll definitely have access to Torchic and Charmander at least, so that's nice and simple.

3. Show that Pokemon your sticky clay Once you've got your Pokemon Pokopia pal capable of burning, then you'll need to chat with them to start making some bricks. Interact with the Burn speciality Pokemon, and then choose 'Look at this!'. Grab the squishy clay from your inventory, and then you'll want to ask them to 'make me some bricks'. You can give them a maximum of 10 squishy clay blobs at once, which will get you 20 bricks. Torchic, or whichever burning pal you picked, will take a little while to actually make your bricks, so give them some time before coming back to check on them later. And that's how you make bricks in Pokemon Pokopia! Take a look at our Pokopia tips for more things we wish we knew before we started our Poke adventures.

