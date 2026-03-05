How to make paper in Pokemon Pokopia
Make paper for ticking off the Team Initiation challenges and to help with crafting
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Making paper in Pokemon Pokopia is a resource that you'll need for both crafting certain items, and ticking off the second stage of the Team Initiation challenges associated with the lighthouse on the beach in Withered Wasteland. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to make paper, just like it is with making Pokopia bricks, but you'll need to use a specific Pokemon ability to do it.
1. Start collecting wastepaper
In order to even think about making paper in Pokemon Pokopia, you're going to need to start stockpiling wastepaper. It can be found in Sparkling Skylands littering the inside scrap blocks and generally floating around as trash, so start filling your pockets with the stuff.
2. Find a Pokemon with the Recycle ability
Next, you'll need a Pokemon friend with the Recycle ability in Pokemon Pokopia. If you play through the Bleak Beach missions you'll unlock Trubbish as part of the narrative there, who's handily got the recycle ability despite being a pile of (lovable) rubbish himself. You'll be able to find Metang as part of the main story too, who also has the recycle ability.
3. Show that Pokemon your wastepaper
Once you've got your recycling Poke pal and a stack of wastepaper, you can start making some paper.
Interact with the Pokemon with the recycle ability, and then choose 'Look at this!'. You can then select the wastepaper in your inventory, and they'll ask what you want to do with that bunch of wastepaper you just showed them. Choose 'Make me some paper' and then you can select how much you want them to have.
You can give them a maximum of 10 wastepaper at once, which will get you 20 paper after some processing time.
And that's how you make paper in Pokemon Pokopia!
Don't forget to check out our Pokopia tips for more guidance on things we wish we knew before starting.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.