How to make paper in Pokemon Pokopia

Making paper in Pokemon Pokopia is a resource that you'll need for both crafting certain items, and ticking off the second stage of the Team Initiation challenges associated with the lighthouse on the beach in Withered Wasteland. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to make paper, just like it is with making Pokopia bricks, but you'll need to use a specific Pokemon ability to do it.

In order to even think about making paper in Pokemon Pokopia, you're going to need to start stockpiling wastepaper. It can be found in Sparkling Skylands littering the inside scrap blocks and generally floating around as trash, so start filling your pockets with the stuff.

Next, you'll need a Pokemon friend with the Recycle ability in Pokemon Pokopia . If you play through the Bleak Beach missions you'll unlock Trubbish as part of the narrative there, who's handily got the recycle ability despite being a pile of (lovable) rubbish himself. You'll be able to find Metang as part of the main story too, who also has the recycle ability.

3. Show that Pokemon your wastepaper

Once you've got your recycling Poke pal and a stack of wastepaper, you can start making some paper.

Interact with the Pokemon with the recycle ability, and then choose 'Look at this!'. You can then select the wastepaper in your inventory, and they'll ask what you want to do with that bunch of wastepaper you just showed them. Choose 'Make me some paper' and then you can select how much you want them to have.

You can give them a maximum of 10 wastepaper at once, which will get you 20 paper after some processing time.

And that's how you make paper in Pokemon Pokopia!

