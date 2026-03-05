How to level up environments in Pokemon Pokopia

Raising the environment level in Pokemon Pokopia is a key motivation in the game beyond, you know, making cute little towns for your Pokemon to live in. Ranking up the environment in each area allows you to unlock new challenges, recipes and other items at the Pokemon Centre computer, including the ability to restore in the Pokemon Centre in each zone too.

So here are the three main ways you can level up the environment in Pokemon Pokopia:

1. Restore the area to its former glory by tidying up and watering dead greenery

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Something that I get super in the zone with in Pokemon Pokopia is just tidying up. Whether that's watering all the dead grass, flowers, and trees to watch them pop back to life, or smashing blocks of terrain that are so clearly out of place. Thankfully all this delightfully zen busywork is actually helping you improve the enviromental level in that area, so keep on going. You can tell it's working because the Pokemon watching you get so excited too.

2. Befriend more Pokemon

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Gather your seeds, abilities, and random assorted furniture because it's time to start building some more habitats. Attracting more Pokemon to each area is a fantastic way to boost the environment level, so it's key to start building as many habitats as you can right away.

As I mentioned in our Pokopia tips, you can maximise your spawning power by building multiple versions of the same habitats, and relocating any Pokemon from habitats you can't replicate but know have the potential of attracting multiple Pokemon.

3. Increase your Pokemon comfort levels

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Once you've got a whole range of Pokemon living in the area, it's time to start thinking about how happy they are in their habitats or homes. Increasing a Pokemon's comfort level is probably the quickest way to give your environmental level a big boost, but does require the most time and resource investment. You can see how each Pokemon is feeling about their abode by either:

Speaking to them directly and asking "How's your comfort level?"

Checking the Pokemon Centre computer and pressing - to view the enviroment level. This will give you all the Pokemon's comfort levels grouped by qualifiers like "Average", "Nice", "Great", and even "Iffy".

From here, you can focus on improving the happiness of the Pokemon with the lowest comfort levels. You can find out what a Pokemon specifically wants by speaking to them, but, you can also check the Pokedex for a list of things they like by checking out the 'Specialties and Likes' tab, if you want to go further than just one or two items.

It's a really handy cheat sheet if you're moving a Pokemon into their own little hut, or into a bigger home that you want to tailor exactly to what they like.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Otherwise, ways to improve a Pokemon's habitat can include: