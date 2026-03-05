Finding wheat in Pokemon Pokopia is a handy thing for a number of reasons. There are a few crops you can grow in the game, from tomatoes and beans to wheat and potatoes, all of which you will need to grow from a seed or find naturally growing in the world.

Not only is it super fun to build your own little farms as part of your Pokemon towns, these crops are also useful items to have access too. Later on in the story you'll be taught how to cook various meals using items like frying pans, ovens, cooking pots, and chopping boards, and wheat in Pokopia is key for making bread. You'll also need to find 10 for the first level of the Team Initiation Challenges associated with opening the lighthouse on the beach in Withered Wasteland, so here's what you need to know.

How to get wheat in Pokemon Pokopia

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Once you've upgraded your trainer level to 'Great' by progressing through the story in Withered Wasteland, you'll be able to open up the giant locked doors you'll find hidden there. For wheat in Pokemon Pokopia, you'll want to head over to the gate in the north west of the area, just beyond the cave where you find the trapped Onyx.

From here you can head to Rocky Ridges, a mining-focused area of the Pokemon Pokopia map, and it's here that you'll find wheat growing naturally in what remains of someone's former farmland. Head up the stairs from the gate and then straight down, where at the end of this corridor of sorts you'll find a little tattered farmstead, with some wheat that's ready to harvest after you've given it a water.

If you want wheat seeds to grow elsewhere in Pokopia, the only way I've currently managed to obtain them is as gifts from speaking to Pokemon in Rocky Ridge itself, and through searching red Pokeballs and water splashes.

