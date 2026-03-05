How to get wheat in Pokemon Pokopia
Find wheat for making bread and ticking off Team Initiation Challenges in Pokemon Pokopia
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Finding wheat in Pokemon Pokopia is a handy thing for a number of reasons. There are a few crops you can grow in the game, from tomatoes and beans to wheat and potatoes, all of which you will need to grow from a seed or find naturally growing in the world.
Not only is it super fun to build your own little farms as part of your Pokemon towns, these crops are also useful items to have access too. Later on in the story you'll be taught how to cook various meals using items like frying pans, ovens, cooking pots, and chopping boards, and wheat in Pokopia is key for making bread. You'll also need to find 10 for the first level of the Team Initiation Challenges associated with opening the lighthouse on the beach in Withered Wasteland, so here's what you need to know.
How to get wheat in Pokemon Pokopia
Once you've upgraded your trainer level to 'Great' by progressing through the story in Withered Wasteland, you'll be able to open up the giant locked doors you'll find hidden there. For wheat in Pokemon Pokopia, you'll want to head over to the gate in the north west of the area, just beyond the cave where you find the trapped Onyx.
From here you can head to Rocky Ridges, a mining-focused area of the Pokemon Pokopia map, and it's here that you'll find wheat growing naturally in what remains of someone's former farmland. Head up the stairs from the gate and then straight down, where at the end of this corridor of sorts you'll find a little tattered farmstead, with some wheat that's ready to harvest after you've given it a water.
If you want wheat seeds to grow elsewhere in Pokopia, the only way I've currently managed to obtain them is as gifts from speaking to Pokemon in Rocky Ridge itself, and through searching red Pokeballs and water splashes.
For more Poke fun, check out our Pokemon Pokopia tips for making the most of this new adventure.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.