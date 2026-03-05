How to make lumber in Pokemon Pokopia

Gathering up some lumber in Pokemon Pokopia is one of the things you learn early on but is easy to forget – and I'm speaking from experience here! It's a very useful resource that's used in a lot of crafting recipes, building, and ticking off quests like the Withered Wasteland's Team Initiation challenges.

Thankfully, building up a stockpile of lumber is easy to do, as you just need a Pokemon with the Chop speciality and some small logs. It's a useful process to remember too, as it's similar to what you'll need to do to create other resources like bricks and paper in Pokemon Pokopia too.

1. Get yourself some small logs Small logs are the thing you need to start your journey towards lumber in Pokemon Pokopia. They can be found by cutting down trees across Pokopia, and may be gifted to you by Pokemon in Withered Wasteland, or found at sparkling ripples in water. Trees are definitely your best bet, though.

2. Find a Pokemon with the Chop ability Once you've got some small logs filling Ditto's pockets, find yourself a Pokemon with the Chop specialty. There are plenty even in the opening area of Withered Wasteland, including Scyther, Heracross, and Pinsir, which is very handy.

3. Give your small logs to the Pokemon with the Chop speciality Now it's time to get chopping. Speak to your Chop partner of choice and say "Look at this", and then pick out the small logs from your inventory. You can give them a maximum of 10 small logs at once, which will get you 50 pieces of lumber. That's considerably more than you get from doing the same process for making bricks or paper in Pokopia, which is very handy indeed for bigger builds. It'll take your Pokemon a little while to make your lumber, but they'll let you know when they're ready for you to collect. And that's how you get lumber in Pokemon Pokopia! Check out our 13 top Pokopia tips for more guidance on making the most of this brand new adventure.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.