13 things I wish I knew before starting Pokemon Pokopia

As this is a very different kind of Pokemon game, you might want to arm yourself with some Pokemon Pokopia tips before you head into the wilderness looking for new pals. From building tips to habitat hacks, here are the 13 top tips for Pokemon Pokopia I wish I'd known before starting. Unlucky for some, but not for you.

1. Lots of Pokemon - and recipes - are linked to story quests

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Don't fret if you've not discovered a recipe or Pokemon that you really want or need to complete your set in Pokemon Pokopia. There are plenty of both that are specifically unlocked by progressing through the game's story missions, so tick off the requests as they come in to see what they have to offer.

2. Talk to your Pokemon often to get free items or guidance on what would make them happier

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

It's well worth talking to your Pokemon often, especially if they have any kind of speech bubble above their head or visible emotion. They'll often give you gifts like items or resources just for being their pal, but they'll also let you know if there's something wrong. I've lost count of the amount of times I've accidentally destroyed part of a Pokemon's home while I've been tidying or building. Sorry pals, thanks for letting me know, I'll put that grass back right now.

3. Make multiple versions of the same habitats where you can

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's tempting when you first get started to almost work through creating known habitats like a checklist, making one and then moving onto the next while you wait for a new 'mon to appear. However, it's very much worth making multiple versions of each habitat, if you want to maximise your chances of getting someone specific.

Most habitats are capable of attracting at least two (or more) Pokemon, so it's worthwhile making multiple versions of the same habitat if you can.

4. Don't forget that relocating can maximise habitat effectiveness

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Following on from above, if certain items are a little more scarce to buy or make, then it can be easier to move your Pokemon rather than making a second or third version of a specific habitat. Once a Pokemon has spawned on a habitat, you can ask them to follow you, and then take it to an alternative home. It could be a home you've built yourself out of blocks or a kit, or just a collection of objects you've gathered together on the ground. They're not usually that fussy about where they move to, but they will want a house with at least three pieces of furniture to relocate.

Once a Pokemon's moved elsewhere, it opens that original habitat up for another Pokemon to spawn.

5. Never miss a Pokemon trace sparkle

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

You'll spot the sparkling spots all over the various regions of Pokemon Pokopia, and it's pretty darn important that you interact with as many as you can find if you want guidance on what kinds of habitats to build to attract the full roster of Pokemon. Even if the trace guides you towards a habitat you've already discovered, the likelihood is that it'll give you the silhouette of another Pokemon that habitat will attract. It's a great way to build out your habitat list without messing around with furniture and grass placements – and trust me when I say that there are hundreds of habitats to discover.

6. Use the habitat filters to better flag what you still need to build in each region

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

In your Pokedex you'll know there's an entire section dedicated to habitats you've discovered, and the Pokemon attached to those habitats. But, there's also a great filter functionality that gives you more insights into what you've discovered vs what you've built in each area. Head into the Habitat Dex of your Pokedex (+ button), then press Y to see the filters. Keep registration ticked as 'full', but then only tick 'in this area'.

This lets you see what habitats you have discovered for this area specifically. If you have any that have green Pokeballs next to them, there's nothing left to discover there, but any with grey Pokeballs next to them or that are greyed out, you know you've got Pokemon to find. So get building!