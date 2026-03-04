Does Pokemon Pokopia have Game Share?

Thankfully, Pokemon Pokopia supports Game Share, the Switch 2 feature that allows players to share games with friends who don't own them, both locally and online. Given Pokopia is an adorable life game with multiplayer mechanics, it seems an obvious choice for Game Share and allows up to four players - or Dittos - to meet up and play together. But it might be harder for you to find friends who own both the game and a Switch 2, so we took the time to found out how exactly Pokemon Pokopia Game Share works and who you can play with.

Does Pokopia have Game Share?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Great news, Pokemon Pokopia does support Nintendo Game Share. This means that a player wanting to invite friends can host a game for those on both Switch 1 and Switch 2 consoles locally, or online with those on Switch 2.

Meanwhile, if you're someone who doesn't own the game but knows someone who does, you can give it a try by playing in their world - just be sure to ask nicely, first. This also means you can play Pokemon Pokopia on Switch 1, but only on the receiving end of a local Game Share session.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Sharing Pokopia locally simply involves connecting to a nearby Switch 1 or 2 console. However, if you want to share the game online, you need to utilize Nintendo Switch 2's GameChat feature, meaning online sharing is only available for Switch 2 consoles. Both players need to have a Nintendo Switch Online Membership for it to work too.

If you're still deciding whether to buy Pokemon Pokopia yourself or just play with someone else with Game Share, trying it out may help, but so might our Pokopia review.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.