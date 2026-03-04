Does Pokemon Pokopia have Game Share?
This Switch 2 feature allows others to play with you without owning the game, so we checked if Pokemon Pokopia supports Games Share
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Thankfully, Pokemon Pokopia supports Game Share, the Switch 2 feature that allows players to share games with friends who don't own them, both locally and online. Given Pokopia is an adorable life game with multiplayer mechanics, it seems an obvious choice for Game Share and allows up to four players - or Dittos - to meet up and play together. But it might be harder for you to find friends who own both the game and a Switch 2, so we took the time to found out how exactly Pokemon Pokopia Game Share works and who you can play with.
Does Pokopia have Game Share?
Great news, Pokemon Pokopia does support Nintendo Game Share. This means that a player wanting to invite friends can host a game for those on both Switch 1 and Switch 2 consoles locally, or online with those on Switch 2.
Meanwhile, if you're someone who doesn't own the game but knows someone who does, you can give it a try by playing in their world - just be sure to ask nicely, first. This also means you can play Pokemon Pokopia on Switch 1, but only on the receiving end of a local Game Share session.
Sharing Pokopia locally simply involves connecting to a nearby Switch 1 or 2 console. However, if you want to share the game online, you need to utilize Nintendo Switch 2's GameChat feature, meaning online sharing is only available for Switch 2 consoles. Both players need to have a Nintendo Switch Online Membership for it to work too.
If you're still deciding whether to buy Pokemon Pokopia yourself or just play with someone else with Game Share, trying it out may help, but so might our Pokopia review.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.