All Pokemon Pokopia Mystery Gift Codes and Rewards (March 2026)
Mystery Gifts are available in Pokemon Pokopia, and this is how you can redeem your Ditto Rug pre-order bonus
Great news Pokemon fans, Pokopia Mystery Gift codes are real, keeping up with the decades-long tradition. Though the mechanic has changed somewhat over the years, we now have even more chance of getting cool new items gifted to us via online codes provided by The Pokemon Company.
There are various ways of obtaining Mystery Gifts in any new Pokemon game, and Pokemon Pokopia is no different. Here, we'll tell you how to find gifts and redeem codes, as well as all the current gifts available.
All Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Pokopia
These are the Pokopia Mystery Gift rewards available right now:
Mystery Gift Reward
Code/Redeem Method
Expiration Date
Ditto Rug
Via Internet (no code required), must have pre-ordered the game
Sunday, January 31, 2027
So far, the pre-order bonus Ditto Rug is the only Pokemon Pokopia Mystery Gift available, but with the game having only been released recently, I'm sure there are plenty of Pokopia Mystery codes to come. There is an in-game redemption option for Mystery Gift codes, as well, so it seems Game Freak plans to release some further down the line.