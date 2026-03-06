Pokemon Pokopia Limited Events – when are they and how do you get involved?
The first Pokopia Limited-Time Event goes live on Monday, March 9
Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have confirmed that there will be Pokemon Pokopia Limited Events happening to compliment the game's main story. These will offer additional requests to complete, but also provide access to special guest Pokemon that will only be available during the Pokopia Limited-Time Events.
So far we've had confirmation of just one Limited Event for Pokopia, so we'll update this guide as and when we get more information.
When is the next Pokopia Limited Event?
The first Pokopia Limited Event is called 'More Spores for Hoppip' and will run from the following dates:
- START: Monday, March 9, 2026 at 1PM PDT / 4PM EDT / 8PM GMT
- END: Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 12:59PM PDT / 3:59PM EDT / 7:59PM GMT
Available Pokemon during the More Spores for Hoppip Pokopia Limited Event:
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
More Spores for Hoppip, as the name suggests, will allow Pokemon Pokopia players to befriend Hoppip. You'll be able to collect special cotton spores that will only appear during the Limited Event time period, and exchange them for picnic-themed furniture items.
Once you've got these picnic items, you'll be able to create new bespoke habitats to also befriend Skiploom and Jumpluff.
These Pokemon will only be able to be lured in during the More Spores for Hoppip Limited Event, so don't miss out.
It's worth noting that this event is only available if you've got at least one Pokemon Center rebuilt, and isn't available on Cloud Islands.
Be sure to check out our Pokopia Mystery Codes guide for all other limited-time gifts.
