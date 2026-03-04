Pokemon Pokopia's Animal Crossing comparisons get even stronger as devs reveal "special limited-time in-game events" starting with a Gen 2 picnic collection

"These Pokemon can’t be encountered outside of this event," so hop on it

The lead character of Pokemon Pokopia shares a picnic with Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Pokopia is just hours away at this point, and the devs are already detailing post-launch events to keep you coming back in the weeks and months to come. The first of these events will introduce the Hoppip evolutionary line to the game and offer an array of picnic-themed items to add to your world.

The event, called "More Spores for Hoppip," begins on Monday, March 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT, and ends on Tuesday, March 24, at those same times. During the event, as long as you've completed the early-game task of rebuilding the Pokemon Center, you'll be able to befriend the Gen 2 Grass/Flying cutie, Hoppip.

The Pokopia Metacritic score is up there with the series' best, and Sam has superlative praise in our own Pokemon Pokopia review. This is a "brilliantly bizarre blend of Pokemon, Animal Crossing, Dragon Quest Builders, and Viva Piñata," she writes, "and despite its many influences, manages to be a unique spin-off for the Pokemon series that's also an accomplished life sim."

Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

