Pokemon Pokopia's Animal Crossing comparisons get even stronger as devs reveal "special limited-time in-game events" starting with a Gen 2 picnic collection

Pokemon Pokopia is just hours away at this point, and the devs are already detailing post-launch events to keep you coming back in the weeks and months to come. The first of these events will introduce the Hoppip evolutionary line to the game and offer an array of picnic-themed items to add to your world.

The event, called "More Spores for Hoppip," begins on Monday, March 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT, and ends on Tuesday, March 24, at those same times. During the event, as long as you've completed the early-game task of rebuilding the Pokemon Center, you'll be able to befriend the Gen 2 Grass/Flying cutie, Hoppip.

Cotton spores will also appear during the event period, which you can collect and exchange "for picnic-themed furniture items," according to the official announcement. "By using these items to create habitats, you'll be able to befriend Skiploom and Jumpluff, too," completing the Hoppip evolution trio.

"These Pokemon can't be encountered outside of this event," the announcement warns, so you might want to prioritize them during the next few weeks. Given how much Animal Crossing DNA is in Pokopia, though, I wouldn't be surprised if this is similar to seasonal events in that game, which recur every year.

This is just the first in a series of "special limited-time in-game events," though we don't yet know what shape further events will take. You'll also be able to pick up a special item via the in-game Mystery Gift option. A cute l'il Ditto rug will be available via that menu until January 31, 2027, so there's a lot more time to grab this bonus.

The Pokopia Metacritic score is up there with the series' best, and Sam has superlative praise in our own Pokemon Pokopia review. This is a "brilliantly bizarre blend of Pokemon, Animal Crossing, Dragon Quest Builders, and Viva Piñata," she writes, "and despite its many influences, manages to be a unique spin-off for the Pokemon series that's also an accomplished life sim."

If you're counting down to the Pokemon Pokopia release time, you can get a full breakdown of the launch at that link.